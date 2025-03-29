Yankees nearing return of key bullpen arm

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are on the cusp of getting one of their more underrated bullpen weapons back in the mix. Right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton officially began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, a crucial step in his journey back to the Bronx.

And after a spring full of injuries and uncertainty, that return can’t come soon enough.

Hamilton’s Rollercoaster Run Since 2023

Hamilton, 29, is just one season removed from being one of the biggest surprises in the Yankees’ bullpen. Back in 2023, he posted a stellar 2.64 ERA over 58 innings, racking up 10.71 strikeouts per nine and generating a ground ball rate over 55%. His ability to miss bats while keeping the ball on the ground made him a perfect fit in Yankee Stadium, where long fly balls often turn into souvenirs.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

But 2024 was another story.

He battled inconsistency and injury, tossing only 37.2 innings and watching his ERA balloon to 3.82. While those numbers aren’t terrible on paper, they didn’t reflect the volatility fans saw when he was on the mound. His velocity dipped at times, his command came and went, and a late-season setback only added to the frustration.

The Infection That Changed the Timeline

Hamilton’s most recent issue wasn’t an elbow tweak or a sore shoulder—it was an infection. Not your typical baseball injury, but one that seriously slowed his ramp-up this spring.

What looked like a minor delay turned into a few extra weeks on the shelf. Thankfully, after fighting off the illness and getting back to baseball activities, Hamilton is finally trending toward a return.

What Hamilton Brings to the Yankees’ Bullpen

When healthy, Hamilton is a nasty piece of the puzzle. His arsenal includes a mid-90s fastball with heavy sink and a devastating slider/change-up combo that keeps hitters guessing. He’s tough on both righties and lefties, and he brings the kind of gritty mentality the Yankees love in high-leverage spots.

With Jonathan Loáisiga recovering from elbow surgery and other bullpen arms still building up, Hamilton’s return gives the Yankees another reliable option late in games.

If all goes well in Triple-A, Hamilton could be back in pinstripes within the next few days—and for a bullpen that’s looking to regain its dominant form, that’s very good news.