Yankees MVP’s 5 home runs leads to AL Player of the Week

New York Yankees Silver Slugger Aaron Judge was named the newest AL Player of the Week.

Yankees: Aaron Judge’s great play honored

MLB.com revealed the Players of the Week in both leagues. Judge won for his jaw-dropping performance.

The 10-year veteran had a .450 batting average. Judge’s bat translated into five home runs.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Notably, the 33-year-old gave New York a 4-1 lead with two homers in their 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 11. He also helped New York secure a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox the following day.

The Yankees went 3-3 for the week. New York also went 2-2 in the four games where Judge found the stands. The righty led them to 79-60 for the season.

Judge adds more awards to A-grade body of work

This Player of the Week Award adds to the 13 that Judge has already won in his big-league tenure. This season’s WAR leader won the award once before in 2025 for the week of March 30.

With the win, Judge gains momentum for what he hopes will be his third AL MVP award-winning season. Concluding the season this way will only aid him as well as New York ahead of the playoffs.