Yankees’ breakout star is quietly going through a major regression

The New York Yankees never expected Trent Grisham to become such a vital piece of their lineup in 2025. What was supposed to be a depth signing has instead turned into a season where the 28-year-old outfielder forced his way into an everyday role.

For much of the year, he’s been a key contributor, but as the Yankees chase the American League East crown, Grisham is suddenly hitting his worst stretch of the season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Strong numbers giving way to decline

On the surface, Grisham’s production still looks impressive. Across 132 games, he’s batting .236/.347/.458 with a career-high 30 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a 127 wRC+. That profile suggests a hitter who has been 27 percent better than league average, providing unexpected pop and consistency.

But those numbers don’t reflect the downturn of the past month. Over his last 30 days, Grisham is hitting just .183 with a .321 on-base percentage. Narrow the window to the past 15 days, and the slump is even more glaring: a .143/.265/.286 slash line with a .551 OPS. The drop-off has been steep, and it couldn’t come at a worse time.

Struggles in key situations

The Yankees have leaned on Grisham as a leadoff option, hoping his ability to work counts and reach base could set the table for the heart of the order. Instead, his contact rates are slipping, and his barrel percentage has dipped significantly. When a team is fighting to stay in the divisional race, inconsistency at the top of the lineup becomes a glaring problem.

The pressure is mounting with the Toronto Blue Jays showing no signs of slowing down. New York trails by five games and holds just a one-game cushion over the Boston Red Sox. In this kind of race, every at-bat matters, and the Yankees simply can’t afford for one of their most-used players to remain stuck in a prolonged funk.

Defensive drop-off compounds concerns

Grisham’s offensive slump would be easier to stomach if his defense still resembled his Gold Glove days with the San Diego Padres. But that part of his game has also regressed. In 1,039 innings, he owns a .992 fielding percentage but metrics tell the real story: -9 defensive runs saved, -1 outs above average, and -2 in fielding run value.

For a player once lauded for elite range and instincts in center field, the decline has been noticeable. At 28, Grisham no longer covers ground the way he once did, and the Yankees are feeling the defensive gap as much as the offensive one.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Contract year complications

This was supposed to be a season that boosted Grisham’s market value heading into free agency. And in some respects, it has—30 home runs and above-average offensive metrics are nothing to dismiss. But with his defense slipping and his bat cooling off when the Yankees need him most, front offices around the league may view 2025 as more of an outlier than a breakout.

The Yankees need the version of Trent Grisham who powered his way into the starting lineup earlier this season. Without it, their path to reclaiming the AL East gets a whole lot steeper.