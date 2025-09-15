Yankees announce Monday’s lineup with captain back in right field and dynamic trade acquisition at shortstop

The New York Yankees still see light flickering through the tunnel of the AL East race, refusing to surrender.

Sitting four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, they understand how slim their chances are—but also how real.

Their recent schedule has been daunting, yet they’ve emerged energized, ready to make one last push for the crown.

This team just survived a brutal two-week stretch against some of the league’s toughest competition and somehow found new life.

Winning seven of twelve games against the Houston Astros, Toronto, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox wasn’t easy.

But it gave them something they desperately needed: belief. They might not be flawless, but they’re undeniably feisty.

And now comes the real break: a schedule that suddenly softens when they need it most. On Monday, the Yankees open a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins—a club they’ve historically treated like a personal punching bag.

The psychological edge alone could spark another surge.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge Returns to Right Field

Aaron Judge will be back patrolling right field Monday for the first time since last Thursday, a sight Yankees fans have been craving.

Judge has spent weeks carefully managing his return from a flexor strain that landed him on the injured list in late July.

The Yankees know they’re walking a tightrope here: pushing their captain too hard risks re-injury, but holding him back might mean he is not fully ready for the postseason.

Judge has attacked this stretch with the determination of someone trying to reclaim his throne.

Over the past twelve games, he’s posted a scorching 232 wRC+, winning American League Player of the Week and looking more like the force who once carried this lineup on his shoulders.

Seeing him unleashed in the outfield again feels symbolic—as if the heart of the Yankees is beating stronger.

He’ll hit second on Monday behind leadoff man Trent Grisham, forming a one-two spark designed to ignite the lineup early.

If Judge can keep producing and stay upright, he might just drag this team to October glory, the way a locomotive pulls its cars uphill.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Surrounding Cast Aims to Keep Lineup Rolling

Around Judge, the Yankees are carefully slotting pieces to keep their offensive rhythm intact. Cody Bellinger is in left field while occupying the third spot in the order, providing balance from the left side.

Giancarlo Stanton returns to his natural home as designated hitter, a role that lets his bat breathe while batting cleanup behind the sluggers.

Electric infielder Jazz Chisholm will play second base and bat fifth, offering the rare mix of power and speed that rattles pitchers.

Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt slots sixth, followed by steady Ryan McMahon at third base in the seventh spot.

At shortstop, Jose Caballero remains a sneaky key while Anthony Volpe heals from a shoulder issue. Caballero’s weekend showed just how disruptive he can be, using his defense and legs to tilt close games.

Austin Wells rounds out the order behind the plate, with lefty Carlos Rodón taking the mound to open the series.

The Yankees know their margin for error is razor-thin, but this group is finally healthy enough to dream again.

Judge is back where he belongs, the schedule is easing, and the clubhouse can feel momentum building.

