Yankees star and MVP candidate showed up in crucial 12-game stretch

On September 2, the New York Yankees entered a daunting 12-game stretch that could define their entire playoff trajectory.

For weeks, skeptics questioned whether this team could thrive against elite competition or simply bully weaker, less organized clubs.

The Yankees had stumbled to a 7-19 record against the Astros, Blue Jays, Tigers, and Red Sox beforehand.

Those struggles painted the picture of a paper contender—dangerous against the bottom half but lost versus genuine playoff teams.

This stretch offered their final chance to prove they belonged in the same breath as legitimate American League contenders.

The Yankees didn’t need perfection, but they desperately needed proof they could survive against the league’s sharpest predators.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Critics Put Aaron Judge Under the Microscope

While the Yankees sought redemption, Aaron Judge faced an oddly personal narrative questioning his big-game pedigree under bright lights.

Some critics claimed Judge fattened his stats versus bottom feeders, vanishing when the stakes rose and pressure truly mounted.

The chatter seemed to imply Judge could dominate only when nothing meaningful hung in the balance, which felt unfair.

That storyline always felt lazy, but wasn’t entirely unfounded.

In any case, Judge embraced the chance to tear it to shreds over this pivotal run.

Like a storm front rolling in unannounced, his bat arrived with thunder when the Yankees needed it most.

This was the kind of moment where legends separate themselves from stars, and Judge clearly understood the assignment.

Yankees Prove Their Mettle Against Top Competition

The Yankees finished this high-stakes stretch 7-5, taking three of the four series in remarkably composed, resilient fashion.

They toppled the Astros and Blue Jays with renewed edge, flashing postseason-like intensity on nearly every tense, close night.

Even against the Red Sox, they displayed balance, clutch hitting, and late-inning poise that had previously been absent.

Only the Tigers managed to derail them, hammering the Yankees 23-3 over a frustrating two-game meltdown before the Yankees were able to take the finale.

That blip aside, the Bronx Bombers finally looked like a team capable of withstanding October-caliber competition without flinching.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Judge’s Numbers Tell the Full Story

Judge didn’t just contribute; he detonated. Over those 12 games, he hit .350 with a .500 on-base percentage.

Aaron Judge during the Yankees 12-game stretch against HOU, TOR, DET, BOS:



? .350/.500/.725

? 1.225 OPS

? 232 wRC+

? 5 HR

? 13 R



Also passed Berra AND DiMaggio ??? pic.twitter.com/iVAfG5vXvO — YankeesMuse (@YankeesMuse) September 15, 2025

His 1.225 OPS towered over even the best pitching he faced, and his 232 wRC+ felt borderline cartoonish.

Judge homered five times, scored 13 runs, and reached base half the time—numbers undeniably worthy of MVP billing.

He even passed Yankees legends Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio on key all-time franchise leaderboards during the electric surge.

Each plate appearance carried tension, and he seemed almost amused by the challenge, punishing mistakes with ruthless precision.

Pitchers tried everything—breaking balls away, elevated heat—and Judge methodically dismantled each plan like a master locksmith picking locks.

MVP Case Back in Full Swing

This run vaulted Judge back into the heart of the American League MVP conversation after weeks of lukewarm buzz.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has a worthy case, but Judge outpaces him in several crucial rate categories.

Even most counting stats are starting to tilt his way, thanks largely to this perfectly timed and relentless offensive explosion.

It was the kind of scorching surge that can sway voters—like dropping an exclamation mark on an MVP résumé.

More importantly, he made those around him better, forcing pitchers to attack others and energizing the entire Yankee lineup.

That kind of ripple effect can’t be measured easily, yet it often separates MVPs from merely elite performers.

A Timely Statement From the Captain

More than the stats, Judge showed a rare, steady presence when the Yankees desperately needed direction and emotional belief.

He played like a lighthouse in stormy waters, guiding a club teetering between collapse, mediocrity, and unexpected resurgence.

Young players mirrored his focus, veterans rallied around his urgency, and the dugout atmosphere shifted noticeably upward.

If the Yankees make a run in October, this stretch may be remembered as their true turning point.

And if Judge walks away with another MVP, these two weeks might be what quietly sealed it for good.

Sometimes a season pivots in silence, and Judge just might have given the Yankees their elusive moment of ignition.

