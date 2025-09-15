The Yankees found a diamond in the rough at shortstop

When the New York Yankees pulled off a mid-game trade to acquire Tampa Bay Rays utility man Jose Caballero, few expected him to alter the infield picture so dramatically. What was intended to be a depth move has instead turned into a changing of the guard.

Caballero has taken the starting shortstop job outright, pushing Anthony Volpe aside in a season defined by his struggles and injury setbacks.

Volpe’s season derailed by injury

The Yankees revealed that Volpe has been battling a partially torn labrum, a revelation that helps explain his steep regression.

The 24-year-old is hitting just .206/.268/.393 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs, numbers that look even worse when paired with shaky defense. Once seen as a cornerstone piece for the infield, Volpe has instead graded out among the weakest defensive shortstops in the league, forcing New York to make a difficult but necessary pivot.

Injuries are often the great equalizer in baseball, and Volpe’s shoulder issue has stripped away the consistency that made him promising. His inability to provide stability on either side of the ball opened the door for Caballero—and the newcomer hasn’t looked back.

Caballero exceeds expectations

Since arriving in pinstripes, Caballero has been nothing short of excellent. Across 31 games with the Yankees, he’s hitting .262/.352/.475 with a 130 wRC+, meaning he’s been 30 percent better than the league-average hitter. That’s not the profile the Yankees expected when they acquired him, but it’s the one they’ve been rewarded with.

Defensively, Caballero has been equally impressive. In 317 innings at shortstop, he’s posted a .974 fielding percentage with just four errors, along with three defensive runs saved and four outs above average. Projected over a full season, that level of defense would place him among the top shortstops in baseball—a major upgrade for a team desperate for consistency at the position.

Power surge adds a new wrinkle

Caballero has never been known as a power threat, yet something seems to have clicked since his arrival in New York. On Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, he blasted a towering home run over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park entirely. That swing not only electrified the dugout but also reinforced the idea that Caballero has tapped into something more than expected.

For a player once viewed as a utility option, Caballero has become a steadying presence. He’s provided the Yankees with reliability in the field and unexpected pop at the plate, making him indispensable down the stretch.

The new reality at shortstop

At this point, there’s little question about who should be manning shortstop for the Yankees. Caballero has earned the role with both his glove and bat, while Volpe, hindered by injury and inconsistency, looks better suited for a backup role until he can fully recover.

Baseball has a way of rewriting plans on the fly, and Caballero’s rise is the latest chapter. What started as a depth trade has turned into a season-defining move, giving the Yankees the defensive anchor they were missing and a spark they didn’t know they needed.