Yankees must out-bid two rivals to land Juan Soto

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Every MLB team surely dreams about having a hitter of Juan Soto’s caliber on their roster. He is a game-changer and a difference-maker in every sense of the word, and that’s why his contract is expected to be over $600 million. As it turns out, the New York Yankees will have plenty of competition, but they knew that already.

However, not every squad will get a chance to land the superstar. In fact, recent reports suggest the list of finalists is down to eight organizations. Of course, the two big favorites, the Yankees and Mets, are included.

According to the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to seriously court Soto to play for them.

“The Jays are viewed by industry sources as a viable obstacle to the favored Yankees and Mets, thanks to a well-heeled ownership and strong incentive to improve coming off the abject disappointment of 2024. They’ve had difficulty luring superstars, presumably due to geography and finances (high taxes and the Canadian dollar complicate things). But word is they are highly motivated, and sources suggest they plan to be in big,” MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Toronto and Boston are threats to the Yankees for Soto

We don’t have to go too far to find explanations for the Jays’ deep pockets when they see a difference-maker. Last year, they were one of the two finalists for current Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and were actually close to a deal at one point.

The Yankees and the entire league know that Toronto is trying to make a splash, and that has been the case for some time now.

Then we have the Boston Red Sox, another Yankees’ divisional foe. They are also in on Soto, and while their odds are longer, they could become a dangerous force if they manage to land him.

The Yankees are aware that they need to flex their financial muscle in order to keep their division rivals and other interested parties away from the star outfielder. Will they be able to secure a deal?