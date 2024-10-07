Yankees’ most underrated player is stepping up big

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While much of the focus during the postseason tends to fall on superstars like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, the Yankees have quietly benefited from key role players stepping up when it matters most. One of these unsung heroes is Oswaldo Cabrera, the versatile utility man who got the start at first base in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals.

With Anthony Rizzo sidelined after fracturing two fingers near the end of the regular season and Ben Rice lacking the experience to be a reliable playoff contributor, manager Aaron Boone turned to Cabrera to fill the void. Cabrera, who has played sparingly at first base, showed his value both offensively and defensively in the Yankees’ Game 1 victory.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Excellence at First Base

Despite his limited experience at first base—having logged only 57.1 innings at the position this season—Cabrera shined defensively in Game 1. He made multiple impressive scoops out of the dirt and stretched for tough plays, stabilizing the infield and giving the Yankees confidence in his defensive abilities.

Cabrera’s ability to step into such a crucial position during the playoffs without missing a beat underscores his value as a utility player. He may not be a seasoned first baseman, but his adaptability and reliability have made a significant difference in the Yankees’ defensive structure, especially in Rizzo’s absence.

Contributions at the Plate

Offensively, Cabrera’s performance in Game 1 was a mixed bag. He contributed a double, but also struck out three times. Heading into Game 2 against Cole Ragans, Cabrera will look to improve his production at the plate. However, his numbers against left-handed pitching have been concerning, with a .172 average against lefties this season.

The Yankees have occasionally utilized Cabrera as a left-handed hitter against left-handed pitchers, where he’s posted a .267 average in a small sample of 15 at-bats. It remains to be seen how Boone will deploy him in Game 2, but his versatility as a switch hitter adds an element of unpredictability to the Yankees’ lineup.

Cabrera’s Value to the Yankees Beyond the Box Score

Though Cabrera isn’t known for his power, his ability to make contact and limit strikeouts makes him a valuable asset in the Yankees’ lineup. He ranks well above average in both whiff rate and strikeout rate, and his athleticism extends to his base running, where he adds another layer of versatility to the team.

Cabrera’s defensive flexibility and ability to contribute in multiple positions provide the Yankees with critical depth. His performance at first base in Game 1 helped the Yankees withstand the loss of Rizzo without sacrificing defensive integrity.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking Ahead to Game 2

As the Yankees prepare for Game 2, Cabrera’s role will be essential, especially if he continues to contribute defensively while finding his groove at the plate. His ability to handle multiple positions and deliver in clutch moments has made him one of the Yankees’ most dependable utility players. While he may not attract as much attention as the team’s superstars, Cabrera’s contributions are a vital part of the Yankees’ postseason success.

The Yankees will be counting on Cabrera to maintain his high defensive standards and improve at the plate as they aim to extend their lead in the ALDS. With his versatility and determination, Cabrera has proven that even in the postseason spotlight, he can be a reliable performer when the team needs him most.