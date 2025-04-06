Yankees’ most underrated bat is absolutely locked in

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees weren’t expecting this much firepower from their fourth outfielder to start the season, but Trent Grisham clearly had other plans. The 28-year-old, now in a contract year, is turning heads and flipping the narrative on what it means to be a backup in the Bronx.

When you can stash a Gold Glove-caliber defender on your bench who suddenly looks like a prime power hitter, you’re not just playing with house money — you’re building a mansion.

Grisham’s Bat is Loud, and the League is Listening

Grisham is off to a blistering start in 2025. Over just seven games, he’s slashing .471/.571/1.059 with three home runs, seven RBIs, and a monstrous 336 wRC+. He’s walking at a healthy 14.3% clip and striking out just 19% of the time — solid indicators that he’s seeing the ball exceptionally well right now.

Saturday’s performance against the Pirates was his loudest yet. Grisham launched two home runs — a solo shot in the third inning and a three-run blast in the fifth that brought home Jasson Dominguez and Oswald Peraza. The swing is clean, the timing is sharp, and the results are undeniable.

His offensive output is nothing short of shocking for someone who was primarily expected to be a defensive plug-in behind Cody Bellinger and Dominguez.

Bellinger Can Breathe — Grisham’s Got It Covered

With Bellinger nursing a back issue, the Yankees haven’t had to force the issue with his return thanks to Grisham’s sudden hot streak. Bellinger said he could be ready for Sunday’s game, but manager Aaron Boone now has the luxury of taking his time.

Why rush back your $26 million centerfielder when the “backup” is slugging like an MVP candidate?

This is the kind of flexibility good teams dream about and great teams build toward.

Respect From the Ynakees’ Clubhouse

Grisham’s mindset has been just as impressive as his stat line. After his two-homer game, he said, “Mentally, I’ve just been doing a really good job staying in the present. The swing’s come and gone, but I’ve stayed locked in the middle.”

Veteran starter Marcus Stroman had high praise, too: “I think people forget that he’s an incredible everyday player, but you don’t see him in that light right now. He’s always chill, always calm. Some people say they’re the same guy every day, but he truly is the same guy each and every day.”

That kind of even-keeled presence is rare — and even more valuable when it comes from someone producing at this level.

A Perfect Storm for the Yankees

Grisham is hitting like a man trying to earn a starting job somewhere in 2026, and the Yankees are reaping the benefits now. This wasn’t the plan, but sometimes the best-laid rosters benefit from unexpected surges like this.

Boone has a good problem on his hands: too much talent and not enough spots. And for now, Grisham is making it impossible to take his name out of the lineup.