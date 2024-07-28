Yankees miss out on top third base trade target

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been actively scouring the trade market for potential infield upgrades, and after acquiring Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins, General Manager Brian Cashman isn’t finished just yet. With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, the team still has two days to make a significant move. However, their target will no longer include Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees Continue to Pursue Infield Upgrades After Jazz Chisholm Acquisition

Surprisingly, the Chicago Cubs deviated from their expected sell-off strategy and acquired Paredes in exchange for Christopher Morel and several prospects on Sunday afternoon.

Paredes would have been an ideal addition for the Yankees, as the 25-year-old is under team control until 2028 and is having a robust season. Over 100 games, he’s batting .247/.355/.438, including 16 home runs and 15 RBIs, with a 130 wRC+, indicating he’s 30% better than the average MLB hitter. His slugging capabilities add extra value, complemented by a low 16% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate.

Additionally, Paredes is an excellent third baseman, having logged 673 innings at the position this year with one out above average and a .974 fielding percentage. The Yankees are in need of a solid defender and a quality bat at third base, but with this option off the table, they may need to rethink their infield configuration.

Potential Changes in the Infield

The Yankees could consider restructuring their infield, possibly shifting Gleyber Torres’s position. Torres has limited experience at third base and occasionally appears lackluster defensively. However, his offensive potential remains high, and with Jazz Chisholm now in the mix, there is flexibility for Torres to possibly move to third base or Chisholm to take over at second base seamlessly.

Alternative Trade Targets

One name to keep an eye on is Tampa’s Yandy Diaz, a competent right-handed batter with a club option for 2026. Diaz boasts good splits this season, batting .272. He could effectively manage first base or provide ample experience at the hot corner. Diaz would be a substantial leadoff hitter for the Yankees and could offer an upgrade over Anthony Rizzo and Ben Rice.

With the deadline fast approaching, the Yankees must decide quickly on how to best enhance their lineup for a postseason push.