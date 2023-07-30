Yankees miss out on red-hot Cubs outfielder

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Following their resounding victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, the New York Yankees appear to be gearing up for strategic acquisitions at the trade deadline. General Manager Brian Cashman is expected to adopt an aggressive stance, although one of his primary targets, Cody Bellinger, is reportedly off the market as the Chicago Cubs make a comeback in the standings.

Bellinger’s Stellar 2023 Campaign

Bellinger is amidst a spectacular 2023 season, boasting a .315 batting average, .368 OBP, 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, a 16.1% strikeout rate, a 7.7% walk rate, and a 141 wRC+. The 28-year-old player is exhibiting his best performance since his MVP 2019 season, indicating he still has many fruitful years of baseball ahead. However, as per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Yankees’ plans to acquire him via trade may be thwarted.

A Possible Blessing in Disguise for the Yankees

While the inability to secure Bellinger might initially seem disappointing, it could prove to be beneficial for the Yankees. Given their need for more than just Bellinger to drive a World Series push, the team can retain their prospects and either allocate them elsewhere or use them to their advantage. They might even attempt to sign Bellinger during the upcoming off-season free agency.

Eyeing Other Quality Players

The Yankees, bolstered by the return of Aaron Judge to the lineup and his MVP-quality performance, are more inclined to acquire several quality players. They remain contenders for third baseman Jeimer Candelario from the Washington Nationals. Candelario, a 29-year-old switch hitter, is batting .258 with a .341 OBP this season, including 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, and a 121 wRC+.

Balancing Future Prospects and Immediate Needs

Ideal for Cashman would be to bring in players with some control to safeguard their future, as opposed to hiring rentals who may end up leaving in free agency. Players hitting the open market can always sign elsewhere, making it a risky move. With Candelario reportedly drawing significant interest, securing his services on an expiring contract could come at a steep price.

In conclusion, as the Yankees navigate the trade deadline, they are poised to balance current requirements with long-term strategic planning. With potential targets in sight and multiple strategies on the table, the team is likely to make a decisive move in pursuit of a successful season.