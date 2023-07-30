Yankees’ top infielder drawing major interest from Marlins via trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees might consider selling at the trade deadline in just two days. The most plausible move would be to offload some of their substantial contracts, and in this scenario, their prime asset could be the starting second baseman, Gleyber Torres.

Gleyber Torres: A High-Value Asset for the New York Yankees

Torres, 26, has control for one more year before venturing into free agency in 2025. In his 103 games this season, Torres boasts a .258 batting average with a .323 OBP, featuring 16 homers, 44 RBIs, a 13.9% strikeout rate, a 9% walk rate, and a 107 wRC+. His performance this July has been noteworthy, with a .290 batting average, .324 OBP, and .786 OPS.

Despite occasional on-base issues, Torres maintains a high batting average and delivers considerable power, evidenced by his 39% hard-hit rate, 7.8% barrel rate, and 89.6 average exit velocity. However, his defense has shown inconsistencies this season, with a .974 fielding percentage and two defensive runs saved across 770.2 innings.

Potential Trades and Future Prospects

Rumors are swirling about potential offers for Torres, with the Miami Marlins expressing significant interest, as reported by Randy Miller of NJ.com.

“The Marlins have been pushing hard for Torres, but the Yankees’ asking price has been too steep for their liking — two 25-year-old starting pitchers, right-hander Edward Cabrera and lefty Braxton Garrett, plus two prospects,” Miller wrote.

The Yankees are keen on acquiring controllable pitchers and more prospects. Miller also mentioned the possibility of the Marlins moving Luis Arraez to first base from second.

Looking at Possible Moves for the Yankees

If the Yankees can secure significant assets for Torres, they should not hesitate. They could elevate Oswald Peraza to play Gold Glove-level defense at second base and develop his offensive skills.

The Yankees, uncertain about buying or selling at the deadline, may risk losing one of their best offensive players in Torres. However, incorporating young talent with more control could be a strategic move. Even though general manager Brian Cashman’s demands may seem steep, if the Marlins consider Torres a valuable acquisition, they might concede in the final moments.