Yankees might have seen the last of struggling infielder

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

When news broke that the Yankees had promoted star prospect Jasson Dominguez on Monday, fans eagerly awaited the corresponding roster move. The team had already optioned outfielder Duke Ellis to Triple-A and activated infielder Jon Berti from a rehab assignment. With two players added and only one spot cleared, there was speculation about what would come next.

DJ LeMahieu Placed on Injured List

The Yankees soon announced that veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu had been placed on the injured list with a right hip impingement. While the injury may be legitimate, some suspect it could be a “phantom” IL stint designed to create roster flexibility. Either way, the Yankees needed to open a spot, and LeMahieu’s was the easiest to claim.

LeMahieu has struggled mightily this season. Over 67 games, he has hit just .204/.269/.259, with two home runs and 26 RBIs, posting a 51 wRC+, indicating that he has been 49% worse than the average MLB hitter.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu’s Decline in 2024

LeMahieu’s decline has been evident across the board. He’s posted a career-low 37.6% hard-hit rate, with his average exit velocity dropping to 88.5 mph. Additionally, his 1.9° launch angle and 56.4% ground ball rate suggest that he has been struggling to elevate the ball, further contributing to his offensive woes.

With Anthony Rizzo’s return at first base and Jazz Chisholm holding down the hot corner, there simply wasn’t enough playing time for LeMahieu. His limited productivity and diminished role made him a logical choice for the injured list.

Jon Berti Brings More Value

In contrast, Jon Berti offers much-needed versatility and value as a baserunner and pinch hitter. Berti is also capable of playing solid defense at third base, making him a valuable asset down the stretch. The Yankees won’t lose much with LeMahieu out, as Berti fills in effectively.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

LeMahieu’s Uncertain Future with the Yankees

Looking ahead, LeMahieu’s future with the Yankees appears uncertain. The 36-year-old is under contract through the 2027 season, with the team still owing him $15 million annually. If his offensive production doesn’t rebound in 2025, the Yankees may consider paying him to play elsewhere. That decision remains for another time, but the trend is not promising for LeMahieu’s long-term role in pinstripes.

For now, the focus remains on Dominguez’s promotion and how the Yankees will manage their roster as they push toward the playoffs.