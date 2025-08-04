Yankees might be forced to bench starting catcher soon

It feels inevitable that the New York Yankees will need to decide whether Austin Wells can hold onto his starting catcher job.

The 25-year-old entered the season with high hopes, but his production has slipped in a way that’s difficult to ignore.

Through this year, Wells is hitting just .212/.271/.423 with a .694 OPS, despite already surpassing his home run total from last season.

While the long ball is still part of his game, his overall offensive profile leaves the Yankees in a frustrating position.

He’s struggling to get on base consistently and isn’t walking enough to offset the lack of contact quality outside his homers.

His chase rate sits in the 33rd percentile, whiff rate in the 29th, and strikeout rate in the 37th percentile, all concerning.

Without a double-digit walk rate, Wells becomes a lineup liability, particularly on days when the home run isn’t there.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defense can’t hide the offensive flaws

To Wells’ credit, his defense has taken a step forward, ranking in the 96th percentile for framing with eight catcher framing runs.

That skill is valuable and keeps him playable, but it isn’t masking his offensive shortcomings over a long season.

The Yankees envisioned a catcher with above-average pop and reasonable on-base skills, not one who struggles to make consistent contact.

When runners are in scoring position, Wells has a .785 OPS, which is respectable, but those opportunities are limited batting near the bottom.

A catcher who only contributes when ducks are on the pond will always feel like a conditional asset in the lineup.

The Yankees need a player who can help generate runs rather than just react to opportunities created by others ahead of him.

Ben Rice is pushing for his chance

If Wells continues to struggle, Ben Rice represents a compelling alternative the Yankees can no longer ignore.

Rice boasts a .791 OPS with 16 home runs, showing elite slugging metrics and the plate discipline Wells has lacked this season.

Even if he remains a work in progress defensively, an average glove paired with that bat could transform the lineup.

In today’s MLB, offensive impact from the catcher spot is a luxury, and Rice offers the type of spark the team craves.

Yankees fans have already taken notice, and pressure will mount if Wells’ production continues to lag into the final stretch.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees need production from a critical position

Catcher is a unique position where defense can outweigh offense, but the modern game punishes dead spots in the order.

With the Yankees fighting for ground in a competitive American League, every plate appearance carries amplified importance.

If Wells can’t adjust and find more balance at the plate, the Yankees will be forced to prioritize offensive upside.

Sometimes, a player’s glove can only buy so much time before the bat dictates the ultimate decision.

For Wells, the clock feels like it’s ticking, and Rice’s rising stock makes that reality even more pressing for New York.