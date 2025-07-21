Yankees-Mets mock trade will make your brain hurt

The New York Yankees are legitimate World Series contenders, but their roster still carries a few glaring flaws.

Even in a strong season, the Yankees’ infield has a soft spot at third base—one that could derail an October run.

New York is deep, yes, but not complete. Their path to the Fall Classic likely runs through the trade market this July.

Right now, depending on Jorbit Vivas or Oswald Peraza to man third base simply doesn’t inspire postseason-level confidence.

The lineup’s top half can carry games, but every weak link matters in October—and third base is currently one of them.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jim Bowden Proposes a Crosstown Blockbuster

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently pitched some bold, outside-the-box trade concepts involving none other than the Mets.

He notes that this year’s trade deadline will be tricky—few teams are selling, which means creativity is at a premium.

Bowden’s most attention-grabbing idea: sending Brett Baty to the Yankees in exchange for outfielder Trent Grisham.

That proposal alone turns heads. Interborough trades are rare enough; one that solves both teams’ needs is rarer still.

Bowden also floated Mark Vientos for Jasson Domínguez or Cody Bellinger, but that idea immediately feels off balance.

Vientos Has Power—But Comes With Risk

Mark Vientos exploded onto the scene last year with 27 home runs and a 133 wRC+, showing flashes of serious upside.

However, this season he’s been inconsistent—he owns a disappointing 79 wRC+ and is buried in a logjam of Mets infielders.

From the Yankees’ perspective, trading Domínguez—the ‘Martian’—or Bellinger for Vientos would be a serious overpay.

Bellinger, despite a slower start, remains one of New York’s best lefty bats and has shown elite two-way potential.

And Domínguez still projects as a future All-Star centerpiece. You don’t flip that for Vientos.

Could Brett Baty Be the Answer at the Hot Corner?

The Grisham-for-Baty proposal, however, actually has legs. It’s unconventional—but not outlandish.

Grisham’s stat line is solid: a 135 wRC+, 17 home runs, 2.1 fWAR, and strong glove work in center field.

But Baty, still just 25, has shown real development since a rocky start. He’s now sitting on a 101 wRC+ and 10 home runs.

Defensively, Baty plays a reliable third base—something the Yankees desperately need for balance and consistency.

The kicker? Baty’s under cheap team control for four more seasons, while Grisham hits free agency this winter.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Balancing Upside With Urgency

In terms of upside, Baty might be the better long-term asset. He’s young, affordable, and still improving.

Grisham is having a strong season, but he’s a rental—and the Yankees are already flush with outfielders and have the revamped Spencer Jones on the way.

Grisham has been amazing and does raise the Yankees’ ceiling, though, so parting with him would obviously hurt.

Baty, however, would immediately fill the Yankees’ third base void, slotting into the lineup as a left-handed power bat.

For New York, the idea of acquiring a controllable, improving third baseman for Grisham could be at least worth exploring. The concept is not crazy.

Do the Mets Make That Deal?

From the Mets’ side, it’s less clear. They’d be trading a young infielder for a rental outfielder that they might lose after the season.

Would David Stearns really send Baty across town just to get a half-season of Grisham? That feels unlikely.

But Grisham has quietly boosted his value, and if the Mets don’t believe in Baty long-term, it’s a conversation worth having.

It would be a bold move—yet, bold is exactly what Bowden is advocating for in a tight market that demands risks over routine.

Why It Matters for the Yankees’ October Dreams

If the Yankees want to raise another banner in the Bronx, standing pat at third base isn’t a viable strategy.

Baty (or possibly Vientos, for the right price) could offer upside without the premium cost that typically comes with deadline blockbusters—a rare win-now-and-later fit.

As the deadline approaches, New York will need to explore every angle. Even ones that involve the crosstown Mets.

After all, if the goal is a ring, who cares where the help comes from—just as long as it arrives in time.

