Yankees linked to elite starting pitcher in future $400 million contract

The New York Yankees have more pressing issues to handle ahead of the trade deadline, but the future never truly fades in this city.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Buster Olney stirred things up by connecting Tarik Skubal to a $400 million contract projection post-2026.

That kind of number turns heads, especially when the suitors mentioned include the Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets.

Skubal’s name has long floated in elite company, but the price tag now reflects a new tier — one reserved for aces and icons.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Skubal’s 2024 campaign has been flat-out dominant

At 28 years old, Tarik Skubal is doing more than just fulfilling potential — he’s rewriting expectations for what a frontline starter can be.

This season, he holds a sparkling 2.19 ERA across 127.2 innings with 11.56 strikeouts per nine and elite efficiency metrics.

He’s stranding over 80% of runners and limiting walks and home runs at nearly historic rates for a modern lefty.

His rising velocity and improved pitch sequencing make it clear this isn’t a fluke — this is the ace version of Skubal, fully realized.

He’s not just pitching well — he’s pitching like someone who could anchor a championship rotation for a decade.

Could the Yankees be willing to double down?

The Yankees already committed massive dollars to Gerrit Cole, whose deal runs through 2028 at $36 million per year.

Cole will return from Tommy John surgery in 2026, but by then, New York might be forced to question his long-term dominance.

Adding another mega-deal for a starter would be unprecedented, especially with Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Max Fried on payroll.

Still, Skubal’s profile — durable, high-velocity, swing-and-miss stuff — fits perfectly in Yankee Stadium’s postseason ambitions.

But so do financial restrictions, and the Yankees’ books are crowded with long-term commitments that haven’t aged well.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Long-term payroll may be the Yankees’ biggest enemy

Giancarlo Stanton is locked in through 2028 at $22 million annually and remains a major question mark in terms of availability.

Even if Skubal wants the Bronx spotlight, Hal Steinbrenner may not have the stomach to write another $400 million check.

There’s also the question of development — will the Yankees finally trust their farm system to produce cost-controlled arms?

Or will they again lean into superstar contracts, chasing high-risk upside over balanced roster building?

Detroit finally delivering, and Skubal is leading the way

Ironically, it’s the Detroit Tigers — long considered a rebuilding mess — who now sport MLB’s best win percentage at 60–40.

Skubal has spearheaded their rotation all year, a symbol of patience finally paying off for a franchise that’s waited long enough.

He’s the kind of pitcher you build around — not just for the stats, but the presence he brings to every fifth day.

Whether the Yankees or anyone else will be willing to match that $400 million hype is the question that now looms.