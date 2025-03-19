Yankees may place essential starting pitcher on the injured list

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are quickly running out of healthy pitchers, and Clarke Schmidt’s uncertain status isn’t making things any easier.

With Gerrit Cole lost for the entire season, Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, and Schmidt dealing with nagging injuries to his back and shoulder, manager Aaron Boone has a tough decision to make as Opening Day approaches.

Here’s the quick rundown on Schmidt’s status:

Schmidt has appeared in just one Grapefruit League game this spring.

He threw a successful 24-pitch bullpen session Monday with no setbacks.

Due to his delayed ramp-up, the Yankees might start him on the injured list to allow proper buildup and roster flexibility.

Will Warren could temporarily fill Schmidt’s rotation spot if needed.

Yankees Want to Play it Safe

Schmidt might be feeling better after his recent bullpen session, but the Yankees have every reason to move cautiously. Last season, Schmidt was excellent in limited action, pitching to a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings and striking out a career-high 9.81 batters per nine innings. He also stranded 80% of runners, showcasing his ability to handle high-pressure situations before a severe lat strain ended his year prematurely.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Now, given his injury history, the Yankees aren’t eager to push Schmidt faster than necessary. Manager Aaron Boone shared his uncertainty about Schmidt’s immediate future:

“It just depends, do we want to keep building him up for another start or two?” Boone said, via MLB.com. “That’ll be the question we have to answer. Obviously, he’s not going to be up to a [high] pitch level, so we’ll make that call here.”

Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren Could Fill the Void

If Schmidt does begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Will Warren would likely be first in line for the rotation spot. Warren has pitched well enough this spring to deserve an early opportunity, even if it’s temporary.

Carlos Carrasco’s presence also complicates matters. He has an opt-out date of March 22, and the Yankees likely want to retain him given their injury concerns. How Carrasco performs early in the season could determine whether Warren stays in the majors or heads back to Triple-A when Schmidt returns.

Placing Schmidt on the IL might be a strategic move for the Yankees—giving him extra time while maximizing roster flexibility. It’s a cautious approach, but given the state of their rotation depth, caution might be the smartest call right now.



