Yankees may have no choice but to demote spring training star

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees are nearing a decision on how to handle the final spot in their starting rotation, with veteran Carlos Carrasco’s opt-out date looming on March 22. The 37-year-old has performed well enough this spring to warrant serious consideration, but that creates a dilemma when it comes to Will Warren, one of the team’s most promising young arms.

Carrasco Has Made His Case

When the Yankees brought in Carrasco on a minor league deal this offseason, he was viewed as little more than a depth piece. But with Gerrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, the need for veteran stability has never been greater.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carrasco has made a strong impression in camp, posting a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings. He’s striking out batters at a solid 9.82 per nine clip while keeping 56% of balls in play on the ground. His 98.4% left-on-base rate suggests he’s been able to limit damage effectively, something the Yankees need in their rotation right now.

Demoting him to Triple-A would likely result in Carrasco opting out of his deal and signing with another team immediately. That makes the decision even tougher, as the Yankees must weigh the value of keeping an experienced arm against the long-term upside of Warren.

Warren Has Done Everything to Earn a Spot

Warren, 25, has been electric this spring, logging a 2.87 ERA over 15.2 innings. He’s struck out batters at a rate of 9.77 per nine while issuing just 1.72 walks per nine, showcasing vastly improved command compared to his brief MLB stint last season.

His biggest strength has been inducing weak contact, boasting a 52.5% ground ball rate. His sinker and slider have been especially effective, and he’s looked more confident and polished in each outing.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

By all accounts, Warren deserves to be in the rotation. However, the Yankees could opt to stash him in Triple-A to begin the year, allowing Carrasco to hold a rotation spot early in the season.

A Move That Benefits the Team, Not the Player

From a roster management standpoint, the best move may be to keep Carrasco for now. If he starts to struggle or runs out of gas, the Yankees can transition to Warren, who is almost certain to see significant innings this year regardless.

The rotation is always one injury away from needing reinforcements, and stashing Warren in Triple-A for a few weeks wouldn’t be the worst thing. He’d still be first in line for a call-up while allowing the Yankees to keep Carrasco around for as long as he’s effective.

Manager Aaron Boone has a tough decision ahead, but the priority is doing what’s best for the team. Carrasco’s opt-out complicates things, but the Yankees will have to find a way to manage both pitchers while ensuring they have enough depth to get through a grueling 162-game season.