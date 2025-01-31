Yankees may have lucked into a ‘blessing’ with Juan Soto’s mega-deal

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When Juan Soto inked his massive contract with the Mets, it felt like a gut punch to Yankees fans. Losing a generational talent in free agency, especially to a crosstown rival, is never easy to digest. But when you take a step back and evaluate the Yankees’ offseason strategy, there’s an argument to be made that they might have played this the right way.

Rather than committing to a deal that will pay Soto well into his late 30s, the Yankees took a different approach—one that might offer more flexibility and sustainability. They landed Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million contract, acquired Cody Bellinger from the Cubs, and brought in Paul Goldschmidt as a short-term upgrade at first base.

As one MLB executive told ESPN’s Jorge Castillo:

“The Soto deal is insane. It could be a blessing in the end. Fried is an ace. Bellinger might hit 30 HRs there and shores up their defense. Goldschmidt is a Hall of Famer. Added a bullpen arm. All in all, pretty good.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Balancing the Roster Instead of Going All-In

There’s no denying Soto is one of the best hitters in the game, and at just 26 years old, he’s likely to dominate for the next decade. But contracts that extend into a player’s late 30s are always risky. The Yankees, instead of allocating their entire budget toward one superstar, opted for a more balanced roster.

Max Fried, a legitimate ace, pairs with Gerrit Cole to form one of the best one-two punches in baseball. Bellinger not only brings power but also versatility in the outfield and at first base. And while Goldschmidt may not be in his MVP prime, he’s a veteran presence who can still be an impact bat.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Avoiding the Long-Term Trap

The Yankees have been burned before by long-term deals that aged poorly, and Soto’s contract could easily become another example of that down the road. If his production dips, if injuries pile up, or if he simply doesn’t live up to the astronomical price tag, the Yankees will have avoided a major financial burden.

That’s not to say they won’t regret losing a player of Soto’s caliber. He’s a generational bat, and the Mets now have the luxury of building around him. But the Yankees built their offseason around depth and versatility, rather than tying themselves to a single megastar.

The verdict won’t be clear for years, but if Fried remains dominant, Bellinger thrives in Yankee Stadium, and the team continues to compete without a financial anchor dragging them down, the Yankees may end up looking like the smarter organization in the long run.

