Yankees may have discovered another bullpen gem

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Yankees took an unexpected route in reshaping their bullpen this offseason, trading one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, Jose Trevino, to the Reds in exchange for veteran reliever Fernando Cruz.

On the surface, the move raised eyebrows—Cruz, at 34, isn’t exactly a young, untapped arm, and his 4.86 ERA in 2024 doesn’t scream elite reliever. But the Yankees aren’t the type to make moves without doing their homework, and they might have spotted something others missed.

The Split-Finger Fastball That Could Change Everything

ERA only tells part of the story when evaluating a pitcher, and the Yankees clearly see something in Cruz’s arsenal that makes him a worthwhile investment. His split-finger fastball isn’t just good—it’s elite. Opposing hitters managed just a .116 batting average and a .149 slugging percentage against it, making it one of the most dominant pitches in baseball last season. He relied on it heavily, throwing it 41.9% of the time, but there’s an argument to be made that he should lean on it even more.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Cruz’s other pitches, though, need some work. His four-seam fastball was far less effective, giving up a .295 average, while his cutter was hit at a .333 clip. If the Yankees can help him refine those secondary offerings, or simply maximize the usage of his devastating splitter, he could become an extremely valuable weapon in their bullpen.

A Bargain with Major Upside

One of the biggest reasons this trade makes sense is that Cruz isn’t just a one-year rental. He’s arbitration-eligible in 2026 and under team control until 2029, meaning the Yankees could be getting multiple years of a potentially effective bullpen piece at a bargain price. In today’s game, where relievers can be unpredictable and expensive, that kind of long-term control is a major asset.

Credit: Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK

Can Matt Blake Work His Magic?

If there’s one thing the Yankees have done consistently well in recent years, it’s getting the most out of their pitchers. Matt Blake has turned question marks into reliable arms time and time again, and Cruz’s profile suggests he could be another one of those reclamation projects. The biggest concern is his walk rate—he allowed 4.73 walks per nine innings last season, and that’s something that needs to come down.

However, if there’s any organization that can help a pitcher with elite stuff but control issues, it’s the Yankees. Their analytics team will undoubtedly tweak his pitch mix, and their coaching staff will work on his command. If everything clicks, they might have turned a defense-first catcher into a high-leverage reliever for years to come.