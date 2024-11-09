Yankees may have a shot at landing Japan’s next pitching sensation

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees put forth a strong effort to sign Japanese superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason but ultimately fell short when Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his first season, Yamamoto helped the Dodgers secure a World Series title, leaving the Yankees to fill their pitching void by signing Marcus Stroman, who failed to deliver as hoped.

Sasaki Offers a Second Chance

Now, the Yankees have another opportunity to acquire a star Japanese pitcher. Unlike Yamamoto, this potential signing will cost significantly less because the pitcher in question is under 25 years old and classified as an international amateur. The Yankees will do everything in their power to bring him to the Bronx, as he would only require a minor league contract with major league potential.

On Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Chiba Lotte Marines have agreed to post Roki Sasaki to the MLB. Sasaki has been eager for this move, but the Marines had financial incentives to delay. By waiting until Sasaki was 25, the team could have secured a large posting fee. However, now the Yankees and other interested teams have a unique opportunity to acquire Sasaki with minimal financial risk, potentially slotting him into their rotation for the 2025 season.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sasaki’s Potential Impact

Sasaki is determined to make a name for himself in the MLB. In a statement shared by the Marines on social media, Sasaki expressed his gratitude and ambitions: “I am very grateful to the team for officially allowing me to post. There were many things that did not go well during my five years with the Marines, but I was able to get to this point by concentrating only on baseball, with the support of my teammates, staff, front office, and fans. I will do my best to work my way up from my minor contract to become the best player in the world, so that I will have no regrets in my one and only baseball career and live up to the expectations of everyone who has supported me.”

Teams will have a 45-day window to negotiate with Sasaki once he is posted. While there will be heavy competition, the Yankees are poised to make a compelling offer, potentially offering Sasaki an immediate starting role.

Electric Talent with Risks

Sasaki’s talent is undeniable. In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, his fastball averaged an astonishing 100.5 mph, with occasional bursts up to 102 mph. Such velocity makes him a rare talent, though it also raises concerns about potential injury. Given the relatively low financial risk due to his minor league status, teams are likely to overlook any injury concerns and focus on his immense upside.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Competitive Pursuit

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are strong contenders for Sasaki’s signature, Passan noted that it is “premature” to assume Sasaki will definitely join them. Sasaki has connections throughout the MLB, and the Yankees will undoubtedly make a strong push to bring him to New York. The appeal of being a focal point for the Yankees, along with their global marketing power, could be enticing.

Potential Impact on Yankees’ Offseason Plans

Acquiring Sasaki would allow the Yankees to be more flexible in their offseason strategy. They could explore trading existing starters, potentially moving Marcus Stroman’s contract to create additional financial flexibility. This would enable the team to address other needs and pursue top-tier talent, such as securing Juan Soto to a long-term deal.

Eyes on a Championship

Adding Sasaki would be a major step toward strengthening the Yankees’ rotation, helping them build on their recent World Series appearance. However, the team is aware that there are areas for improvement, including base-running efficiency and defensive consistency. With Sasaki on board, the Yankees would be better positioned to make the necessary moves to compete for another championship.