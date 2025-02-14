Yankees’ Marcus Stroman responds to constant trade rumors

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Yankees starter Marcus Stroman’s name has been swirling in trade discussions all offseason, but if the right-hander is feeling any pressure from the speculation, he isn’t showing it. When Stroman arrived at Yankees’ spring training on Friday, he made it clear that he isn’t concerning himself with what’s out of his control.

Instead, he’s focused on doing what he does best—taking the ball every fifth day and giving his team quality innings.

Firm on Staying a Starter

One of the biggest questions surrounding Stroman has been whether he’d be open to a bullpen role if necessary. His response left no room for interpretation.

“I’m a starter. I won’t pitch out of the bullpen.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stroman’s stance makes sense. Despite some struggles and injury issues last season, he still projects as a reliable rotation piece, capable of giving a team 140-plus innings. The challenge for the Yankees is that his contract includes a 2026 player option that triggers if he reaches that mark, something they’d rather avoid. That means either keeping his workload in check or finding a trade partner willing to take on a portion of his salary.

Responding to the Trade Chatter

Instead of dodging questions about the rumors, Stroman addressed them with confidence, making it clear he’s prepared for whatever happens next.

“I’m so grounded at this point. Nothing can really faze me. I know who I am as a pitcher. I can compete at any level with any team. If I’m here, if I’m not here, my body is ready to roll. I’m ready to go out there and give 30-plus starts.”

For now, Stroman remains a Yankee, and if he sticks around, he’s determined to prove he can still be a difference-maker in the rotation.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A Look at His 2024 Performance

Stroman’s 2024 season was a mixed bag. He pitched to a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings, with 6.58 strikeouts per nine, a 73.9% left-on-base rate, and a 49.2% ground ball rate. While those numbers are solid, he also saw a dip in velocity, which may have contributed to some inconsistency down the stretch.

The Yankees know they have a capable pitcher in Stroman, but with their rotation depth, they also recognize the financial flexibility they’d gain by moving him. Whether he finishes the season in pinstripes or somewhere else, Stroman is making it clear that he’s locked in and ready to take the mound, regardless of where he ends up.