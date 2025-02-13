Yankees’ veteran pitcher on the trade block is a ‘no-show’ for spring training

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ offseason has been full of roster shuffling, but one of the lingering questions is what to do with Marcus Stroman. After signing him to a two-year, $37 million deal, the team has reportedly explored trading him to offload some salary. Now, as pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training, Stroman’s absence is creating an odd situation in camp.

No-Show at Spring Training… For Now

Stroman has yet to take the field, even though he completed his physical on Tuesday. According to Erik Boland of Newsday, the Yankees were informed by his agent before his physical that he wouldn’t be present right away, but there’s still no clear timetable for when he’ll arrive.

“Marcus Stroman, who took his physical TUE, has been a no-show for workouts the last 2 days & club is not yet certain when he will be on the field. Technically, according to the CBA, isn’t required to be on field until Feb. 22. Club was informed by his agent before his physical.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While there’s nothing technically wrong with Stroman’s absence—he isn’t required to be on the field until February 22 under the collective bargaining agreement—it still doesn’t set the best tone for a player whose future with the Yankees seems uncertain.

Trade Talks and an “Awkward” Dynamic

Manager Aaron Boone called the situation “awkward,” though he noted that Stroman is in a good headspace. Still, with general manager Brian Cashman actively exploring ways to move his contract, there’s an undeniable tension surrounding his role.

Stroman’s deal includes a player option for 2026 if he surpasses 140 innings pitched in 2025. The Yankees may be looking to trade him before he reaches that threshold, especially given their depth in the starting rotation.

What Comes Next?

For now, the Yankees will have to wait and see when Stroman finally reports to camp. While his absence isn’t a violation of any rules, it does little to help the perception of an already uncomfortable situation. Whether he stays in the Bronx or gets dealt before Opening Day remains an open question, but one thing is clear—the Yankees aren’t treating him like a long-term piece of their puzzle.