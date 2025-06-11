Yankees: Marcus Stroman changes extreme spring stance about potential role

The story of a comeback always begins with hope. For Marcus Stroman, it started with determination this spring—determination to remain a starter, no matter what.

But baseball, like life, rarely unfolds the way we plan. And now, the New York Yankees’ once-shaky rotation is rock solid, leaving Stroman staring at a different kind of opportunity—one he may not have wanted, but may have to accept.

Stroman’s stance softened as injuries changed the story

Back in spring training, Stroman made one thing clear: he was not a bullpen arm. A starter, period. No exceptions.

He joined a team boasting six capable starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and himself.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

But baseball’s cruel timing threw that blueprint out fast. Cole, Gil, and Schmidt all landed on the injured list before Opening Day, and Stroman stepped into a rotation that desperately needed bodies.

Yet the moment didn’t go as planned. He made three starts and gave up a staggering 11.57 ERA. Then came his own trip to the injured list with left knee inflammation, sidelining him since April.

Like a novelist rewriting an early draft, Stroman now finds himself reconsidering the story he’s telling about his place in this team.

Rehab begins with a modest but encouraging start

On Wednesday, Stroman took a small but significant step forward. In his first rehab start in Double-A, he allowed just one run across 3.1 innings.

It wasn’t dominance, but it was stability—and for a pitcher recovering from knee issues, that matters.

More rehab starts are on the horizon, with the Yankees aiming to build him back up through a starter’s routine.

But Stroman, perhaps sensing the shifting tides, didn’t talk like the same man from March.

Asked whether he’d be open to a bullpen role upon returning to the big league roster, he answered candidly: “Very open to whatever it may be.” It was a simple line, but a revealing one.

Marcus Stroman says he's "very open to whatever it may be" when he gets back to the majors w/ the Yankees regarding his role.



Adds that talks w/ the team "haven't even gotten that far" yet. Expects to be built up via a starter's routine, will make another rehab start next week. — Brendan Kuty ???? (@BrendanKutyNJ) June 11, 2025

Sometimes, pride has to take a seat when reality rides shotgun.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees rotation is thriving without him

What makes Stroman’s reintegration so complex is just how well the current Yankees rotation is performing. Fried and Rodón are holding down the front of the staff with ace-like consistency.

Schmidt is pitching well after returning from injury. Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough have stepped up admirably in support roles, giving manager Aaron Boone the kind of depth most teams dream about.

And that’s not even counting Luis Gil, whose return is a few weeks away, or Allan Winans, who’s tearing through Triple-A hitters like paper.

So where does that leave Stroman?

Bullpen or bust: adaptation might be Stroman’s only path

Let’s be clear—Marcus Stroman was signed to start games, not mop them up. His past success came from rhythm, routine, and the grind of the rotation.

But right now, the Yankees simply don’t have a starting spot for him.

That’s why the bullpen, especially in a long-relief role, could be his clearest path forward. It’s not a glamorous shift, and Stroman’s skillset—built around timing and tempo—might not shine brightest in bursts.

But in a 162-game season filled with attrition, having a seasoned arm ready to go three or four innings in emergencies is invaluable.

Think of it like a veteran stage actor being asked to understudy instead of headline. It’s not the spotlight he imagined—but the play still needs him.

Stroman’s attitude could shape his next chapter

Stroman should have enough left in the tank to contribute in meaningful ways. What remains to be seen is how far he’s willing to bend for the team.

His early-season struggles may have humbled him just enough to entertain new possibilities.

The Yankees aren’t closing the book on him—they’re just flipping to a different chapter. Whether Stroman decides to read along or hold out for his preferred role could determine how, or if, he contributes in 2025.

If Stroman embraces this opportunity, the Yankees gain a versatile weapon.

If he resists, he may find himself on the outside looking in. Time, as always in baseball, will reveal the answer.

