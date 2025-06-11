Yankees’ injured relief star throws ‘intense’ bullpen, trending toward beating projected timeline

The Bronx knows agony in many forms, but lately, it’s been hidden in the quiet absence of Luke Weaver.

When the New York Yankees placed their most reliable bullpen weapon on the injured list with a hamstring strain earlier this month, the tremor was felt far deeper than the roster shuffle.

In a team built on timely hitting and airtight pitching, Weaver was the glue guy—the calm hand in a stormy inning.

His 1.05 ERA and microscopic 0.70 WHIP painted the picture of a man in total control. But control is hard to maintain from the injured list.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since Weaver’s injury, cracks have formed in the bullpen

Weaver last pitched on June 1. Two days later, he was shelved for at least 15 days with what the Yankees called a left hamstring strain. That didn’t sound terrifying in isolation, but what followed made his absence impossible to ignore.

The Yankees bullpen, once a fortress, has since leaked at inopportune times. Leads have dissolved. Insurance runs have trickled in for the opposition. What had been automatic has turned unsettling, and the numbers offer a clue as to why.

Weaver had allowed just 11 hits in 25.2 innings while striking out 24. He was the one reliever who consistently erased threats and tilted momentum back in the Yankees’ favor.

You can’t fake that kind of reliability. And you certainly can’t replace it easily.

Progress report: Weaver may beat original timeline

There’s reason for optimism, and it’s not just wishful thinking. On Wednesday, Weaver threw a bullpen session that was noticeably more intense than the previous one. The results? All positive.

“I felt great,” Weaver said after the session. “No discomfort.”

Yankees insider Greg Joyce shared the news with fans hungry for relief—literally and figuratively. Though manager Aaron Boone confirmed they won’t rush Weaver back, the fact that he’s trending toward an early return speaks volumes.

Luke Weaver threw his second bullpen today — this one more intense — since straining his hamstring on June 1. Said he felt "great," not feeling any discomfort. Trending toward beating the four-to-six week timeline, though Boone said they won't rush him back. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 11, 2025

The original projection had him missing four to six weeks, which would peg his return around early-to-mid July. But after two pain-free sessions on the mound, late June is suddenly in play.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The balancing act: urgency versus caution

The Yankees desperately need Weaver, but they need him healthy more. That’s the conundrum Boone and the front office face now.

Weaver might feel like he’s ready to help tomorrow, but soft tissue injuries have a nasty way of reappearing when pushed too soon. The last thing this team can afford is a re-injury that knocks him out during the stretch run—or worse, October.

It’s like pulling a pie out of the oven before it’s done because everyone’s hungry. It might look ready, but one bite tells you it wasn’t worth the rush.

The team is being smart. They want Weaver at full strength for the late summer and postseason grind. Every bullpen in October needs a workhorse, and for the 2025 Yankees, that guy is Luke Weaver.

Yankees bullpen outlook hinges on Weaver’s return

Without Weaver, the bullpen has been more high-wire act than shutdown unit. The late innings have become much shakier.

Weaver, in many ways, was the glue that made the parts stick. His absence has exposed just how fragile the whole system becomes without him.

Weaver’s return could stabilize the Yankees’ postseason push

As the Yankees continue to chase a deep playoff run, every bullpen decision becomes more magnified. One extra insurance run given up in the seventh can turn a potential win into a gut-wrenching loss.

Weaver’s presence could swing that pendulum back in the Yankees’ favor. He doesn’t just pitch innings—he delivers calm, control, and confidence in the late stages.

There’s no official return date yet, but all signs point to him being back before the All-Star break. That would give the Yankees just what they need: a battle-tested arm returning before the games grow even heavier.

