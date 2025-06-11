Yankees’ standout slugger could start some games behind the plate, per Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are staring down a rare kind of dilemma — too much offensive talent and not quite enough room to fit it.

For a team that’s long been accused of lacking lineup depth or struggling with key injuries, it’s an odd but welcome change.

Yet it brings a tricky challenge: how do you fit Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt, and the rising Ben Rice into the same everyday lineup?

In baseball, this is the equivalent of trying to fit three grand pianos into a one-bedroom apartment. All three can make beautiful music, but there’s only so much space.

Now, with Stanton having started his minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday, the countdown has officially begun.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stanton’s return complicates a red-hot DH spot

Stanton has long been the Yankees’ default designated hitter, and when healthy, his bat can still wreck opposing pitchers.

The 2017 NL MVP may not patrol the outfield as frequently anymore, but the thunder in his bat remains a legitimate threat.

The problem? Ben Rice has been thriving at DH in Stanton’s absence. The 26-year-old has delivered key hits, looked confident at the plate, and offered a glimpse of what could be a future lineup mainstay. It’s tough to justify sitting him.

Then there’s Paul Goldschmidt, firmly established at first base. While he’s not the MVP force of a few years ago, he’s stabilized the position defensively and still provides veteran leadership and professional at-bats.

So how do you get all three into the lineup consistently? Yankees skipper Aaron Boone may have found the answer, but it comes with risk.

Boone hints at Rice returning to catching duties

In a post that set Yankees Twitter ablaze, YES Network insider Jack Curry reported that Boone will be using Ben Rice behind the plate more frequently.

“Ben Rice hasn’t started a game at catcher this season. But, with Giancarlo Stanton’s return looming, Aaron Boone said Rice could start some games behind the dish. Stay tuned,” Curry shared.

Ben Rice hasn’t started a game at catcher this season. But, with Giancarlo Stanton’s return looming, Aaron Boone said Rice could start some games behind the dish. Stay tuned. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) June 11, 2025

It’s a creative move, and Rice isn’t new to the position. He caught in the minors, even if he wasn’t known for elite defense.

Asking him to dust off the gear now and handle a major league staff with regularity is a bold bet — one that could reshape the team’s depth chart.

Can Rice handle the rigors of catching?

Catching in the big leagues isn’t just about crouching behind home plate and receiving pitches. It’s a relentless grind that requires strong game-calling instincts, the ability to control the running game, and advanced skills in framing and blocking.

Rice’s minor league numbers suggest he might be a work in progress defensively, particularly when it comes to controlling base stealers.

Still, if he can prove serviceable — even once or twice a week — it would open the door to a fascinating rotation. Boone could cycle Rice, Goldschmidt, and Stanton through DH and first base, while also incorporating time off for other key bats.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What happens to Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra?

The ripple effect is immediate. If Rice sees time at catcher, Austin Wells’ role could diminish a bit. Wells has shown flashes of upside but hasn’t fully seized the everyday role.

J.C. Escarra, who offers catching depth but lacks Rice’s bat, could be squeezed out entirely.

In a best-case scenario, Rice’s ability to catch allows Boone to carry an offensive-heavy roster where nearly everyone rotates — Goldschmidt at first, Stanton at DH, Rice catching occasionally, and others like Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez getting managed rest.

A high-risk, high-reward gamble

There’s no guarantee Rice will stick behind the plate or that the experiment will last beyond a few weeks. But if it works, it could supercharge the Yankees’ offense without sacrificing too much on defense. In a tightly contested AL race, every edge matters.

It’s a calculated gamble by Boone and the front office — one that shows they’re willing to be aggressive in pursuit of a deeper lineup. And for a franchise with championship aspirations, creativity might be their best ally.

Popular reading:

Yankees’ veteran shines in first rehab start