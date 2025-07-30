Yankees manager praises potentially underrated trade piece: ‘He could be an everyday catcher’

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the New York Yankees are one of the busiest teams working the phones.

As 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday nears, New York is eyeing upgrades on multiple fronts—bullpen arms, a rotation depth piece, and one more right-handed bat.

They’ve already made noise by acquiring Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, plus outfielder Austin Slater.

However, there’s no sign that GM Brian Cashman is done dealing.

The Yankees are closing in on the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, and they smell blood in the water.

For New York, this deadline isn’t just about buying—it’s about making that final, calculated push toward a division crown.

Escarra Could Be the Key to Unlocking a Trade

While most assume top prospects will headline any deal, there’s a sleeper candidate the Yankees might quietly be shopping: J.C. Escarra.

Escarra is the second catcher on the depth chart, but he’s earned high praise from manager Aaron Boone.

“If he were in the right situation, I really think he could be an everyday catcher,” Boone told Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips.

"I believe that if he was in the right situation, I really think he could be an everyday catcher, both defensively and offensively," Aaron Boone said of J.C. Escarra.



The #Yankees' backup catcher hasn't played much, but he could help fill some holes ahead of the deadline.… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 30, 2025

That kind of endorsement doesn’t get handed out lightly, especially not from a manager known for protecting his players.

Escarra has been buried behind Austin Wells, the starter, who has hit 15 home runs and accumulated 2.1 fWAR.

Ben Rice, another offensive weapon, has also gotten reps at catcher, pushing Escarra further down the pecking order.

Valuable Defense, Even If the Bat Lags Behind

Escarra isn’t lighting up the stat sheet offensively, slashing just .205/.299/.337 with an 80 wRC+ in limited action.

But for a catcher, those numbers are passable—especially when paired with reliable, above-average defense behind the plate.

According to FanGraphs, Escarra has 1 Defensive Run Saved and an impressive 4.3 Framing Runs, showing poise with the pitching staff.

He’s not yet elite at controlling the running game, but his receiving and game-calling have drawn industry-wide respect.

When Escarra is catching, pitchers trust him—and that’s gold for teams struggling to stabilize their rotations.

Why Moving Escarra Makes Sense for New York

The Yankees already have two MLB-ready catchers besides Escarra and even more help on the way, including prospects Jesus Rodriguez and Rafael Flores.

With such depth, Escarra could be expendable—yet still valuable enough to dangle for a bullpen piece or swingman starter.

It’s like having an extra queen in chess—you don’t need two on the board, but trading one could change the game entirely.

Teams like the Marlins, Padres, or Guardians—clubs needing catching help—could bite if they see untapped upside in Escarra.

If New York wants to avoid surrendering a prized arm like Carlos Lagrange or Henry Lalane, Escarra offers a creative solution.

Escarra’s Trade Value May Be Greater Than It Seems

Backup catchers aren’t usually centerpieces, but Escarra isn’t your average depth guy. He’s smart, reliable, and in his prime at 30 years old.

That combination could make him intriguing to a pitching-needy team with thin catching depth and room for development.

Some front office may view him as the Jose Trevino lite—a defense-first guy who thrives with consistent reps.

Escarra’s contract is affordable, his upside is real, and his time in New York may be nearing a natural endpoint.

In a market flooded with overpriced rentals, Escarra could be the rare asset who’s both cheap and controllable.

If the Yankees can flip him for a high-leverage arm, that’s a win—not just for 2025, but possibly beyond.

A Deal Built on Balance, Not Desperation

The Yankees aren’t swinging wildly—they’re calculating, trying to build the kind of complete roster that wins in October.

Every move matters, and even a minor swap like Escarra-for-reliever could be the final puzzle piece.

He may not be a household name, but J.C. Escarra could help turn this trade deadline from productive to brilliant.

