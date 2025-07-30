Yankees trade for veteran right-handed outfield bat to bolster depth

The New York Yankees have made a trade for Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater according to Jack Curry of YES Network, a right-handed veteran outfielder who has posted a solid .721 OPS on the season.

He will not serve a full-time role for the Bronx Bombers, but rather as a platoon hitter who can get into the lineup against left-handed pitchers and provide some power.

This season, Slater has an .859 OPS and .522 SLG% against southpaws, and in his career, he owns a .362 OBP and .436 SLG% in those matchups, working walks and hitting for some power.

Brian Cashman has bolstered their position player group, and now the Yankees will full-court press on pitching knowing that they also have a surplus on their 26-man roster.

Austin Slater Adds Right-Handed Punch To The Yankees’ Offense

The Yankees have improved their bench significantly with the addition of Austin Slater, who provides a nice right-handed punch to the middle of the offense.

New York was hunting for right-handed position players, and they land that with Slater who will join Amed Rosario on their bench.

He plays a strong right field and left field defensively, with a career +6 Defensive Runs Saved at both positions, and while he can play some center field it’s unlikely that the Yankees will play him there.

Now the Yankees will focus on relievers and pitching, but with Slater in the mix, New York might look to move a bat for some arms.

Trent Grisham could get traded, and the Yankees have not shut down conversations regarding their outfielders or catchers this deadline.

Sources told Empire Sports Media that J.C. Escarra drew trade interest from various NL Teams including the San Diego Padres last winter.

With Robert Suarez and Dylan Cease available, San Diego would prefer MLB talent over prospects, and the Yankees could be the perfect team for them to engage with on trade talks.

Austin Slater adds a new wrinkle to their offense, but he also puts New York in an interesting deadline position as they try to add more arms.

Gage Ziehl is the prospect headed to Chicago according to Jack Curry.