Yankees ‘covet’ superstar closer with insane fastball as a trade candidate

The Yankees are continuing to cast a wide net of interest at this year’s trade deadline, and one of the players they could check-in on is star closer Mason Miller.

With the Athletics, he’s struck out 39.1% of batters faced while sitting at 101.2 MPH on his fastball, and while the ERA is a bit high (3.76), analysts buy into his elite underlying data.

It’s unlikely that the Athletics trade the 26-year-old bullpen weapon, but if they do, the Yankees will be one of many teams including the Mets and Dodgers who display interest.

Controllable pitching is a priority for the Yankees, with the team hoping to land someone who could close out games in 2026 in case Devin Williams or/and Luke Weaver depart this offseason.

Mason Miller Drawing Interest From the Yankees Among Other Contenders

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

No reliever would present as much of an immediate and long-term upgrade as Mason Miller, who would bring in a massive return for the Athletics.

Whether they choose to trade him or not remains to be seen, as he would have four more years of control following the 2025 season.

His stuff is ridiculous sporting a dynamic two-pitch mix with his powerful fastball and a wicked slider that works brilliantly off of his heater.

Miller has outlier fastball velocity and the overpowering nature of his repertoire makes him a candidate for being the best closer in the entire sport.

With the Yankees having some bullpen problems all year and both Williams and Weaver being impending free agents, controllable relief support is a must.

READ MORE: Yankees linked to 41-year-old starting pitcher for some reason

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Yankees choose to be aggressive or not this deadline is in the air; Jeff Passan of ESPN mentioned that the team isn’t as gung-ho as it was a week ago, and Andy Martino predicted a soft buy in his reporting.

New York is just three games out of first place in the loss column, and while the team has developed a mind-boggling ability to make errors, they’re still in the mix for a AL East title.

The Yankees need to address their pitching woes, and while Mason Miller is a big swing that is highly unlikely, there are cheaper alternatives who would still make a massive improvement to their roster.