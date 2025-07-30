Yankees linked to 41-year-old starting pitcher for some reason

The New York Yankees are actively exploring the pitching market, but their interest in Charlie Morton is raising a few eyebrows.

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees are one of several teams that have reached out about Morton’s trade availability.

The 41-year-old right-hander is currently on a one-year, $15 million deal with the Orioles after signing late last offseason.

But despite his experience, Morton’s performance this year suggests his best days are well behind him on the mound.

He’s pitched 101.1 innings with a bloated 5.42 ERA, struggling to consistently miss bats and avoid hard contact.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Morton’s numbers don’t offer much encouragement

Morton is striking out 8.97 batters per nine innings, which is fine, but not nearly elite by today’s standards.

His left-on-base rate sits at 71.9%, and his ground ball rate is a middling 43.4%—solid, but not overpowering.

Statcast doesn’t paint a much better picture, either: he ranks 60th percentile in fastball velocity and 47th in strikeout rate.

Meanwhile, his curveball has still been decent, generating some whiffs, but it no longer functions as a dominant out pitch.

Morton’s average fastball velocity remains a respectable 94.2 mph, but it hasn’t translated to consistency or control.

Yankees may just be kicking the tires

This interest could very well be exploratory—a typical Brian Cashman feeler rather than a serious pursuit of a difference-maker.

Morton feels more like an emergency depth option than someone who could help anchor a playoff-caliber rotation.

The Yankees’ rotation is already riddled with uncertainty, so adding another volatile arm may only increase the chaos.

If the plan is to supplement the backend of the staff, Morton could serve as a stopgap if the price is minimal.

But if the Yankees are serious about chasing a title, they’ll need far more than what Morton currently offers.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Age and wear may finally be catching up

Father Time eventually wins every battle, and Morton’s numbers suggest he’s reaching the end of the line.

He’s no longer generating consistent soft contact, and batters are squaring him up far more than in previous seasons.

It’s tough to see how adding a 41-year-old with declining peripherals meaningfully improves New York’s postseason odds.

Even if his playoff experience carries weight in the locker room, that alone doesn’t justify trading assets for him.

Morton is still a competitor, but at this stage, the Yankees need impact—not another question mark.

Yankees should aim higher as deadline looms

The Yankees don’t just need bodies—they need real upgrades who can stabilize a shaky rotation down the stretch.

Morton might provide innings, but it’s hard to imagine him delivering meaningful value in high-leverage playoff moments.

Unless the Orioles are willing to offload him for almost nothing, it’s best for New York to keep looking elsewhere.

With younger, more dynamic arms available on the market, the Yankees would be wise to aim for a higher ceiling.

Morton may have once been the guy, but right now, he’s just not the answer the Yankees truly need.