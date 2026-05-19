The New York Yankees did not call up Yovanny Cruz because he is some random depth arm hanging around Triple-A.

There is more juice here than that.

Cruz is 26, has not made his MLB regular-season debut yet, and still has to prove the command can hold up against big-league hitters. Fair enough. But the Yankees are not exactly overflowing with power bullpen options right now, and Cruz gives them something worth testing: real velocity, a breaking ball with bite, and enough swing-and-miss upside to make this more than a temporary roster patch.

Cruz earned the look

Cruz was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 23 strikeouts, and nine walks over 18 innings this season. He has also gone 5-1 with one save across 15 appearances, giving the Yankees a reliever who has already handled a few different spots.

The strikeouts are the draw. Twenty-three punchouts in 18 innings is exactly the kind of bat-missing profile the Yankees need to keep cycling through until they find another late-inning answer.

The walks are the concern. Nine free passes in 18 innings is not nothing, and if Cruz comes up trying to overthrow, big-league hitters will happily let him miss until he falls behind. He has the stuff to survive in the zone, but the whole thing depends on whether he can attack without spraying it.

The pitch mix has real life

Cruz’s spring Statcast sample was loud. He leaned heavily on a four-seam fastball that averaged 100.6 mph and reached 101.8 mph, using it nearly 72% of the time. That kind of velocity plays in any bullpen.

The slider is where the upside gets interesting. It averaged 89.2 mph during the spring sample and generated three whiffs on four swings, a tiny sample, but a useful reminder that hitters were not seeing it comfortably.

He also mixed in a splitter around 88.8 mph, giving him a third look if the Yankees want to keep developing him beyond the simple fastball-slider lane. Most relievers can survive with two pitches if both are good enough, but the splitter could help against lefties if it becomes a more trusted weapon.

That matters because Cruz does not need to be polished to help. He needs one lane where the stuff is nasty enough to win.

The Yankees should find out quickly

The Yankees already made the first move by selecting Cruz and optioning Elmer Rodriguez, choosing bullpen coverage instead of another starter. Now they should actually see what Cruz can handle.

Not every hard thrower becomes a real bullpen piece. We all know how that goes. Velocity gets attention, but command decides whether a reliever is trusted or buried.

Still, Cruz is exactly the type of arm worth giving a legitimate run. The Yankees have been searching for more swing-and-miss behind David Bednar, and the bullpen cannot depend on one reliable high-leverage option for six months.

If Cruz throws strikes, there is a path to him becoming more than the last man in the pen. The Yankees may have found a sneaky weapon here, but they will only know if they give the 100 mph fastball a real chance to breathe.