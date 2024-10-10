Yankees’ manager facing big contract decision next off-season

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Being the manager of the New York Yankees is a difficult, stressful job. The rewards could be magnificent, but the constant scrutiny and the crazy high expectations are not easy to deal with.

Aaron Boone has been the Yankees manager since 2018. He has won regular season games in bunches, but October’s success has been challenging and hard to achieve to this point. The 2024 campaign could be his last chance.

Will Aaron Boone still be the Yankees’ manager next year?

General manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Kansas City. One of the topics was, of course, Boone and his future.

The Yankees GM refused to offer any specifics about what will happen after the 2024 postseason, though, but he did say that the team is happy with Boone’s job so far. Boone’s contract is up after the World Series, but the Yankees hold an option on him for 2025:

“He’s signed through a contract, and I’m certainly happy to have him as our manager, as you all know. I think we have an option on him, and so I’ve got nothing more to add, other than let’s try to find a way to beat Kansas City,” Cashman said.

Boone is doing a good job for the Yankees in the 2024 playoffs

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Even if the Yankees don’t win the Fall Classic this season, there is a chance they use Boone’s option and give him one more shot at the title depending on how he fares in the playoffs.

So far, he has pushed the right buttons to help the Yankees win two of the three games played in the ALDS to this point. He has trusted his bullpen, hasn’t left his starters too long, the lineups have made sense other than a spot or two, and he has the respect of his players. He even showed faith in Clay Holmes in the regular season and he has been excellent in October as a result.

He is not the perfect manager, but he is doing a great job in the postseason so far. If he wins it all or makes a deep, competitive run, the Yankees are likely to use that option.