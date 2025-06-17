Yankees manager explains recent offensive woes

The New York Yankees, one of baseball’s most feared lineups for most of this season, were shut out for the second straight game, this time by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Bronx faithful, bundled in frustration, watched as another winnable game slipped away—without so much as a whisper from the offense.

Offense collapses under pressure and silence

For the second straight night, the Yankees’ offense looked like it was sleepwalking through the spotlight. They’ve now gone 20 consecutive innings without pushing across a run—two full games of futility that would’ve been unthinkable just a week ago.

In their last five games, they’ve managed only five runs total.

The numbers from Monday are haunting. One hit in 18 at-bats with runners in scoring position. One-for-eighteen. That’s not just poor execution—it’s baseball heartbreak, one blown opportunity after another.

The Yankees fell to 1-5 in extra innings this season, largely because they seem to forget how to swing when the game reaches the tenth and beyond.

Power outage sends alarms blaring

The Yankees haven’t hit a home run since Friday night. That sentence, on its own, wouldn’t normally raise eyebrows. But in context—given the team’s identity built on muscle and moonshots—it’s like a thunderstorm without lightning.

Home runs have always been the Yankees’ great equalizer. When the bats go cold, so does the entire offense.

Even Giancarlo Stanton, freshly reactivated from the injured list, couldn’t jolt the lineup back to life. His presence alone used to ignite rallies or at least draw fear into opposing arms.

Now, it feels like even his return was drowned in the same fog that’s muffled the entire offense.

Boone insists Yankees aren’t broken—just unlucky

Manager Aaron Boone addressed the slump after the game, leaning on what most fans don’t want to hear: bad luck.

“We’re barreling some balls up, but that said, we’re not punching any across, not hitting the home run,” Boone said. It was a mix of disappointment and stubborn hope.

Boone knows full well that the Yankees live and die by the long ball—and right now, the Bronx Bombers are grounded.

Still, there is some support for Boone’s optimism. As Ryan Garcia of Fireside Yankees pointed out, the team’s expected slugging percentage over the last four games is .428. The actual number? A painful .226.

That suggests the Yankees are hitting the ball hard, just right into gloves. At some point, that luck may turn.

Fan frustration reaches critical mass

While Boone looks at launch angles and exit velocity, fans in the Bronx are doing the math differently. It’s been four straight losses.

They’re not seeing dingers or wins—they’re seeing a team that can’t come through when it counts. There’s no amount of expected metrics that can soothe a fanbase used to fireworks.

Tuesday’s game feels like a moment of truth. The Yankees need to do more than just barrel up balls—they need to break through.

A single early run might be enough to break this mental block that’s gripping the lineup tighter with every scoreless inning. They’ve been too good for too long this season to let this become their identity.

But baseball, like a well-worn piano, can suddenly play out of tune for no clear reason. One wrong note, then two, then a cacophony.

The Yankees just need to find the right key again—and fast—before the music in the Bronx turns sour.

