Yankees just found their No. 3 starter, and he now sports a 3.16 ERA

The New York Yankees have been searching for a consistent presence behind their top starters, and they may have finally found it.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt has quietly been stringing together strong performances, offering stability in a role the Yankees needed to solidify.

While star pitchers often steal the headlines, teams are built on guys like Schmidt—reliable arms who keep the ship steady over a long season.

Schmidt continues to earn trust with another strong start

On the surface, the Yankees’ 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels may look like a forgettable outing.

But Schmidt’s performance was anything but forgettable—he tossed 7.2 shutout innings, allowing just four hits on 97 pitches.

He struck out three and kept the Angels off balance throughout, using pinpoint control and soft contact to his advantage.

This marks 13.2 straight scoreless innings for the 29-year-old, a clear sign of growing consistency.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stats show he’s limiting damage

Schmidt now carries a 3.16 ERA on the season and ranks in the 78th percentile in barrel rate across the league.

He’s also in the 84th percentile in hard hit rate, showing he’s doing more than just getting outs—he’s avoiding trouble altogether.

He isn’t blowing hitters away with velocity, but rather neutralizing them with movement and location.

In many ways, he’s like a chess player—thinking two steps ahead and forcing batters into mistakes.

Breaking balls are driving the results

The backbone of Schmidt’s recent success lies in his secondary pitches, particularly his knuckle curve and sweeper.

Opponents are hitting just .137 against the curveball and slugging a mere .176 when they do manage contact.

His sweeper has been even more effective, holding hitters to a .093 average and a .163 slugging percentage.

When these pitches are working, Schmidt becomes a puzzle that opposing lineups struggle to solve.

Boone praises Schmidt’s growth on the mound

Manager Aaron Boone took notice after Schmidt’s latest outing, calling it “maybe as good as he’s been.”

That’s high praise, especially given how well Schmidt has pitched over the last few weeks.

It reflects the confidence the coaching staff is developing in him as a dependable mid-rotation piece.

When a manager singles out a performance like that, it’s usually not just about one night—it’s about a trend.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Solidifying the rotation heading into summer

With the postseason months still ahead, having a true No. 3 starter like Schmidt could make a huge difference.

Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are reliable, but having Schmidt hold his own in high-leverage games would give the Yankees more flexibility.

He doesn’t need to dominate every outing—he just needs to give the team a chance to win consistently.

So far, he’s doing exactly that, and it’s helping stabilize the pitching staff during a stretch where every game matters.

