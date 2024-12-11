Yankees making strong push to land slugging first baseman

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are making a strong push to sign Christian Walker, one of the top first basemen on the market, according to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports. Walker, known for his combination of power and elite defense, has been linked to the Yankees throughout the offseason as they aim to solidify their infield. A deal is rumored to land in the range of three years, $63 million.

Walker’s Impact on the Yankees

Walker is coming off a productive 2024 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Over 130 games, he hit .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs, contributing a 119 wRC+ and 3.0 WAR. At 33 years old, Walker remains a reliable offensive force with power to all fields, making him a strong fit for Yankee Stadium.

Defensively, Walker is among the best at his position. He recorded seven defensive runs saved and 13 outs above average in 2024, earning recognition as a premier glove at first base. His elite defense represents a significant upgrade over Anthony Rizzo’s declining production.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Filling a Key Roster Need

The Yankees’ interest in Walker stems from their need for stability and reliability at first base. Walker’s bat would help balance a lineup in need of consistent power, while his defensive skills would shore up a critical infield position. A three-year deal also aligns well with the team’s long-term roster strategy, allowing them to maintain flexibility for future investments.

Balancing the Lineup

While Walker’s addition addresses first base, it raises questions about the Yankees’ lineup balance. As Mike Axisa of CBS Sports pointed out, “If the Yankees sign Walker, then they must get a lefty-hitting outfielder, and maybe a lefty-hitting second/third baseman too.” The Yankees have prioritized adding left-handed bats to better exploit Yankee Stadium’s dimensions and create a more diverse offensive approach.

Walker’s potential signing could set the stage for additional moves, including the acquisition of a lefty bat to complement the team’s predominantly right-handed core.