Yankees make several roster moves, prospect promotions

At this point, we might as well start calling the New York Yankees the New York Rail Riders, considering the flood of prospects the front office has recently promoted. In the lead-up to Friday night’s showdown with the Houston Astros and their ace Justin Verlander, the Yankees have confirmed the call-ups of Randy Vasquez, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells. Cue the excitement!

Randy Vasquez: The Young Arm with Big Potential

Randy Vasquez is a 24-year-old pitcher who has already clocked 22.1 innings for the Yankees this season. His stats are worth noting: a 2.42 ERA, 6.04 strikeouts per nine innings, an impressive 92.4% left-on-base rate, and a 35.4% ground ball rate.

While he started the season with a bang in his first three appearances, the last two games have served as a reality check. Across seven combined innings, he’s conceded four earned runs and five hits. Nevertheless, his upside is undeniable, and the team is keen to nurture his talent.

Vasquez’s Pitching Arsenal

Vasquez commands a diverse range of pitches, including a four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, change-up, curveball, and sweeper. His fastball has been particularly effective this season, holding batters to a mere .167 average and being thrown 25.1% of the time.

Jasson Dominguez: The 20-Year-Old Phenom

Switching gears, we have Jasson Dominguez, who is receiving the call-up following a nine-game tear with Triple-A, having recently been promoted from Double-A Somerset. Boasting a .419 batting average and a .514 OBP, he’s accumulated 10 RBIs, while maintaining an 8.1% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. At just 20 years old, the Yankees see in Dominguez a boundless potential, and they’re committed to transforming him into an MLB superstar.

Austin Wells: A Lefty Slugger Behind the Plate

Let’s not overlook Austin Wells, the lefty-slugging catcher who has been biding his time for a shot at the big leagues. Wells has participated in 33 games with Triple-A Scranton this year, posting a .254 batting average and a .349 OBP. He’s also belted five home runs and notched 20 RBIs, alongside a 99 wRC+.

The Catcher Conundrum: Wells’ Potential and Limitations

If Wells can prove to be an average hitter at the MLB level, it would significantly bolster the Yankees’ catcher position. While he is diligently honing his defensive skills behind the plate, there are still question marks that need to be addressed before he can be considered a future MLB starter.

Positional Flexibility: Could the Yankees Use Wells at 1B?

There’s also the possibility of Wells getting some time at first base. This option gains traction, especially considering Anthony Rizzo’s contract is set to expire in 2024, leaving the Yankees with an open question regarding the future of that position.

With this influx of young talent, the New York Yankees are clearly investing in a promising future, blending youthful exuberance with the drive to make it big in the MLB. The upcoming games will surely be a litmus test for these rising stars as they step into the limelight and aim to make their marks.