Does the Yankees’ disappointing season hurt their chances of acquiring this elite pitching target during the offseason?

The New York Yankees‘ storied history, financial resources, and global prominence make them an attractive destination for someone of Los Angeles Angels P Shohei Ohtani’s caliber. The combination of their historical success, passionate fan base, and ability to offer competitive contracts can certainly make the Yankees an appealing option for Ohtani if he decides to explore free agency.

Shohei Otani could be on his way out of Los Angeles

Shohei Ohtani’s ability to excel as both a pitcher and a designated hitter has indeed drawn widespread admiration from baseball fans. His unique skill set and impressive performance on the field have made him a standout player in the league playing two key positions and excelling at both of them. However, reports of his potential unhappiness with the Los Angeles Angels and the possibility of him exploring other opportunities have sparked discussions about his future.

It is clear that the Angels fear that Ohtani won’t come back as they decided to be buyers, rather than sellers at the deadline. This decision was seemingly an effort to make Ohtani happy and encourage him to sign a contract extension.

The only way for the Angels to ensure that Ohtani stays is to make the playoffs, but that has not worked for the team. With the recent amount of players the Angels have put on waivers, it seems like Los Angeles has waived the white flag.

Given his talent and versatility, Ohtani would undoubtedly be a highly sought-after player if he were to become a free agent. The versatile talent is going to finish the year with 10 wins as a pitcher and have 40 home runs as a hitter this season, despite having his campaign cut short by a UCL tear.

The Yankees need to improve their pitching

The Yankees’ pitching issues are well noted and Ohtani’s ability to excel both as a pitcher and a designated hitter could bring a unique dynamic to their roster. Ohtani’s pitching performance prior to his injury demonstrated his exceptional skill, and his potential impact on a team’s rotation can’t be overstated.

Adding Ohtani to a rotation that already features a top talent like Gerrit Cole could create a formidable one-two punch and significantly bolster the team’s chances of success. Ohtani was arguably pitching better than Cole, who is a Cy Young award candidate, prior to suffering his UCL injury.

Pitcher Ohtani's ERA+ 142, Best in AL??????



Ohtani's Pitching Stats since the Trade Deadline:

GS 2

ERA 0.00

opp AVG .176

HR 0



AND??His OPS+ 182, Best in MLB.



His 24th career start while being the Home Run Leader as a Batter.???

(Note to not take it for granted) pic.twitter.com/noKSDNJL60 — shome4ever (@jJ45KSUQ3D128Xc) August 23, 2023

Does the Yankees’ disappointing season take them out of the running for Ohtani?

Ohtani’s desire to play for a winning team is a crucial factor in his decision-making process. His dissatisfaction with the Los Angeles Angels, who have struggled to consistently compete for a playoff spot during his time with the team, underscores his preference for being on a team with a strong chance of contending for a championship.

The New York Yankees, historically known for their success, are currently facing a challenging season that sees them in last place in the AL East. This unexpected underperformance could raise concerns for Ohtani about the team’s future prospects. If he perceives the Yankees as being in a downward trend or unable to provide a competitive environment, it might influence his decision to explore other options where he feels there’s a better opportunity to win a championship.

Ultimately, the situation depends on what Ohtani wants for his future. Does he prefer economic gain by getting the best offer he is given? Or does he want to play on a winning team that could get him to a World Series?

Ohtani’s potential departure will generate plenty of attention and speculation. If he does depart this offseason, the Yankees will be among the top teams linked to the superstar.