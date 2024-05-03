Yankees’ ace scheduled to begin throwing off of a mound tomorrow

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have spent the entire season thus far without arguably their most important player. Gerrit Cole, who won the American League Cy Young Award last season, was placed on the 60-Day IL before the start of the year due to nerve inflammation in the elbow. While the Yankees avoided the disastrous outcome of a torn UCL in that diagnosis, they still lost their best pitcher for a lengthy period

After throwing on flat ground last week and making good progress in his rehab, Aaron Boone told reporters today that Gerrit Cole is scheduled to begin mound work tomorrow. First to report this was Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Gerrit Cole To Take Another Big Step Towards Return to Yankees

Last season, Gerrit Cole was arguably the most important player on the Yankees. He held together a pitching staff mired in injuries and inconsistency, as the rotation around one of baseball’s top starters posted an ERA north of 5.00 in 2023. It was a massive blow to their rotation when he went down, but he took another massive step in his long road to returning.

He threw off flat ground earlier in the week, with the idea being that he would begin mound work soon, and he’s been cleared to take that next step in his rehab. There is still plenty of work that needs to be done for the Yankee ace, but we all know what a healthy Gerrit Cole means for this rotation. In his Cy Young season, Cole fired 209 innings with a 2.63 EA and 222 strikeouts, showing off a new-and-improved cutter that took his arsenal to a new level.

While the rotation has been strong for the Yankees thus far, they’re missing the consistent and durable presence their ace brings, and he could take this team to another level. He’s remained with the team for various stretches and homestands, providing leadership and advice to various pitchers on the staff as he always has with the Yankees.

Expect Gerrit Cole to continue to be meticulous with his rehab and throwing program, something we’re used to with how he treats competition and pitching. The Yankees cannot activate him until May 27th and there’s zero expectation that he’ll be back immediately, but this is a step in the right direction.