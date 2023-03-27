Yankees: Main Takeaways from 8-4 victory over the Rays

Mar 27, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) is congratulated in the Yankees dugout after scoring off a hit by center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) during the fourth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees won a thriller today against the Rays in what was Volpe’s first game since being named the starting shortstop. The boys were able to run away with it in an 8-4 victory, and some regulars were on the money today. It was also Clarke Schmidt’s final start before the season, and it was announced that he’ll likely be the No.2 starter behind Cole.

The Yankees were rolling today:

Schmidt had a solid day up until he ran into some trouble in the 5th inning. His line on the day was once again really good to see, as over his 4.1 innings worth of work, he had the swings-and-misses flowing. He struck out 7 guys on the afternoon, walked just one, and only ran into trouble with a few base knocks in the fifth inning that led to 2 runs coming home to score.

The Yankees’ bullpen did their thing once again, and it was headlined by another filthy performance from Ron the Don. Marinaccio came into the game in the 7th, worked around a leadoff double & error committed by the defense, and proceeded to carve up the next three batters. He’d strike out three consecutive guys and showed off the disgusting changeup that should be heralded in museums across the world.

Wandy, Loaisiga, and Clay Holmes would combine to throw 1.2 innings worth in relief as they got some more reps before the season kicks off Thursday. They were up to their usual business, as the three only surrendered one hit combined and got a K between the bunch. It’s nice to see the Yankees’ bullpen continue to do their thing, and it looks to be a clear strength this season.

The offense was on one from the get-go, and Volpe worked a walk in his first PA since being named the starter. He would strike out twice on the day, but once more was putting together quality ABs and good swings on balls. Rafael Ortega hit another HR this spring, his third this month, as the LF position battle continues to go down to the wire.

Hicks and Donaldson both had another solid afternoon. Donaldson went 2-2 with a 2B, showing off the new mechanics and swing once more. Hicks went 1-1 and worked yet another walk. He seems to be settling in offensively, which makes the LF battle all the more interesting.

The boys added another 3 runs in the 8th inning, and Eric Wagaman added to the scoresheet with a massive 2R shot the inning prior. The offense seems to be finding a groove right before the season kicks off, and seeing the lineup healthy and aggressive is all we can ask. Florial is the one guy that will likely make the roster solely because he has no options, and Cashman will probably not want to lose him for nothing.

I expect the game tomorrow to be a good one, as it’s the spring finale. The regular season is right around the corner, and Thursday afternoon, the Bronx will be going berserk when the Yankees take the field. It’s a great feeling knowing baseball is fast approaching, and while spring training was fun, now it’s time for the real games to commence. The chase for 28 begins in a few days, and the long 162-game season will be upon us.