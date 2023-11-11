Yankees’ Luis Severino drawing interest from several teams

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

General Manager Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees is making it a priority this off-season to bolster the team’s starting rotation. The current lineup includes Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortés, Clarke Schmidt, and Michael King transitioning to a full-time role. However, the loss of Frankie Montas, Luis Severino, and Domingo German has created gaps that need filling.

Potential Extension for Montas

There are rumors that Frankie Montas might receive a one-year extension, especially considering he missed almost all of the 2023 season due to shoulder surgery. A short-term deal for around $10 million could be a valuable addition for the Yankees, allowing them financial flexibility while avoiding the risks associated with a longer contract. Montas has previously demonstrated his capability with a 3.37 ERA in 2021 and a 3.18 ERA with the Oakland Athletics before his move to the Bronx.

Severino Likely to Depart

As for Luis Severino, it appears that he and the Yankees are set to part ways. The Athletic reports that up to eight teams are showing interest in the veteran starter, who has had to overcome multiple injuries in recent seasons. The Yankees are looking to focus on players with greater durability.

Severino’s recent performance included 89.1 innings pitched with a 6.65 ERA and a 6.14 FIP, marking it as one of his most challenging seasons, compounded by an oblique injury. Nevertheless, at 29, Severino is poised for a fresh start and is expected to be fit for spring training.

Yankees’ Ongoing Search for Pitching Talent

The Yanks continue their quest to strengthen their starting pitching. As they navigate the off-season, they aim to identify and secure pitchers who can bring stability and effectiveness to their rotation. Currently, Yoshunobu Yamamoto tops the list of talent, but Jordan Montgomery is also a suitable alternative if the Bombers strike out on the international star.