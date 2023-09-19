Yankees lose promising outfielder to hamstring injury

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees find themselves in a peculiar position. Already nearly out of the running for the playoffs, their focus has noticeably shifted towards evaluating their young prospects. As they gear up for the 2024 off-season, the Bronx Bombers are gathering valuable data to determine which emerging talents could play pivotal roles next year.

Pereira’s Injury Update: A Minor Setback

In the midst of this transitional phase, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com announced this Tuesday that promising outfielder Everson Pereira has suffered a low-grade hamstring strain. This unfortunate development could potentially sideline him for the rest of the regular season, which concludes on October 1. The Yankees are hopeful that Pereira can dodge the injured list and make an appearance in the final games, though this remains uncertain.

Evaluating Pereira’s Short Run: A Bumpy Start With the Yankees

At just 22 years old, Pereira has had a turbulent entry into the big leagues. In 21 games this year, he has registered a .143 batting average and a .241 OBP, along with seven RBIs. His strikeout rate stands at 39.2%, with an 8.9% walk rate and a wRC+ of 26. It’s essential to recognize that these figures come from a relatively small sample size, and his aggressive approach at the plate has led to certain challenges.

Promise on the Horizon: Pereira’s Triple-A Performance

What offers a glimmer of hope is Pereira’s dominating performance in Triple-A. Over 35 games, he sported a .312 batting average, a .386 OBP, and a .551 slugging rate, and he tallied eight home runs and 33 RBIs. Given these numbers, Pereira has substantial room to adapt to the high-stakes world of MLB, where competition is more intense and pitching quality is unparalleled.

The Silver Linings: Pereira’s Defensive Skills and Future Prospects

The Yankees have little cause for alarm about Pereira’s early struggles. With the sample size he’s been afforded, he will have ample material to refine his approach during the off-season. Improving his swing decisions and becoming more adept at hitting breaking pitches are key areas for development.

Defensively, Pereira has been quite reliable, boasting a perfect fielding percentage over 183.2 innings and recording one Out Above Average (OAA). His ability to play both center and left field adds an element of flexibility that the Yankees can capitalize on. Even if Pereira assumes a backup role next season, there’s no denying that he’s a young talent brimming with potential.

By focusing on these evolving pieces, the New York Yankees are crafting a blueprint for what could be an exciting and rewarding 2024 season.