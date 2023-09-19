Yankees prospect dubbed the ‘left-handed Aaron Judge’ is making waves

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

Spencer Jones, a 22-year-old former first-round pick in the 2022 June Amateur Draft for the New York Yankees, may be receiving comparisons to the “lefty Aaron Judge,” but make no mistake, he’s carving his own path in baseball.

Jones kickstarted his career in the Yankees’ farm system with the Florida Complex team, quickly progressing after just three games to Low-A Tampa. In 2023, he was promoted to High-A Hudson Valley, where he made a splash in 100 games with a .268 batting average and a .337 OBP, along with 13 homers, 56 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases.

Prospect Rankings: The Numbers Speak for Themselves

Jones has generated so much buzz that some experts are already ranking him as the Yankees’ top prospect despite the rapid ascent of Jasson Dominguez. Currently, Jones is fine-tuning his skills in Double-A with Somerset, where he has played 17 games. Over this limited sample, he boasts a .261 batting average, a .333 OBP, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

September Surge: Unlocking the Potential

If you’re watching the stats, you’ll notice that Jones is heating up in September, recording a .278 batting average, a .350 OBP, and a .757 OPS. His raw power makes him a perfect fit for the short right porch at Yankee Stadium, a key factor that caught the Yankees’ attention during his time at Vanderbilt. But Jones is not just about slugging; he’s also shown impressive athleticism, possessing the skills needed to man the corner outfield spots. His 35 stolen bases at Hudson Valley are evidence of his multifaceted game.

Timeline to the Majors: A Fast-Track Journey to the Yankees

Given that Jones transitioned from college to the MLB at a slightly older age, he’s keen to speed up his journey through the minor leagues. If all goes as planned, he should make his way to Triple-A Scranton by next year at the very latest, setting his sights on breaking into the majors by 2025.

Immediate Prospects: Ready for the Big Leagues?

Should the Yankees find themselves in need of some extra firepower, Jones appears well-suited to Yankee Stadium’s dimensions and should not be overlooked when it comes to giving young talents a chance. After all, prospects sometimes surpass expectations, as was the case with Dominguez before his season was cut short due to injury.

Recent Performances: Finding the Groove

Jones is definitely in a good rhythm right now. He comes off a stellar three-hit performance on a recent Sunday night, accumulating seven hits in his last three games. These include two home runs and five RBIs. It seems Jones is only a few more at-bats and a bit more time away from ironing out the minor imperfections in his game.