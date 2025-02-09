Yankees lose another free agent infield option to Dodgers

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have seen another potential utility infielder slip through their grasp as Kiké Hernández re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Hernández, known for his versatility across multiple positions, was on the Yankees’ radar this offseason as they sought to bolster their infield depth. However, with Hernández returning to the Dodgers, the Yankees will need to explore other options.

Hernández’s 2024 Performance

In the 2024 season, Hernández posted a batting average of .229, with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs, resulting in an OPS of .654. While these numbers are modest, his ability to play multiple positions made him an attractive target for teams seeking a flexible roster piece.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Infield Depth

The Yankees currently have Oswaldo Cabrera serving as their primary utility player. Cabrera’s versatility and defensive prowess provide valuable depth across the infield and outfield. Despite missing out on Hernández, the Yankees may feel confident in Cabrera’s ability to fill the super-utility role effectively.

Front Office Perspective

General Manager Brian Cashman has indicated satisfaction with the team’s internal options, suggesting that the Yankees may not pursue additional utility players aggressively. This approach aligns with their strategy to maintain roster flexibility and financial prudence.

As the offseason progresses, the Yankees will continue to assess their roster needs, but for now, they appear content to rely on their existing infield depth.