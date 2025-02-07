Yankees lose bullpen arm to Orioles via waivers

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ experiment with Roansy Contreras was short-lived, as the 25-year-old right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. New York had only recently picked up Contreras, a familiar face in the organization, but his inconsistent track record made him expendable when the team needed to clear roster space.

Contreras’ Rollercoaster Career

Contreras has shown flashes of potential over the years but has never put it all together at the major league level. In 2024, he pitched 68.1 innings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels, posting a 4.35 ERA. That marks three straight seasons of at least 68.1 innings without an ERA below 3.79, a trend that highlights his struggles with command and consistency.

The primary issues for Contreras have been walks and home runs, two red flags for any reliever trying to find stability in a bullpen. The Yankees were likely viewing him as a reclamation project, hoping to unlock something in his arsenal, but the Orioles pounced before they got the chance.

Yankees Outright Allan Winans

In addition to losing Contreras, the Yankees outrighted right-handed pitcher Allan Winans off the major league roster, sending him to their Triple-A affiliate. He will still attend spring training as a non-roster invitee, giving him a chance to prove himself.

Winans, 29, struggled mightily in limited MLB action with the Atlanta Braves last season, recording a brutal 15.26 ERA over just 7.2 innings. However, his numbers in Triple-A tell a different story—he tossed 114.2 innings with a 3.30 ERA, showing he can handle high-level competition in the minors.

The Yankees likely see some underlying value in Winans, given his ability to eat innings and keep runs off the board at the Triple-A level. Whether that translates to a meaningful role with the big-league club remains to be seen, but he provides additional depth as spring training approaches.

What It Means for the Yankees

Losing Contreras doesn’t drastically impact the Yankees’ bullpen plans, considering his role was far from guaranteed. He was more of a low-risk, high-upside flyer than a critical piece of their pitching staff. Meanwhile, retaining Winans as a non-roster invitee gives them another arm to evaluate during spring training.

New York has been active in retooling its pitching staff this offseason, and while Contreras may find some success in Baltimore, the Yankees were clearly comfortable letting him go. With plenty of time before Opening Day, they may still have a few more tweaks to make as they finalize their bullpen for 2025.