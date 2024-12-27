Yankees lose another infield solution, prompting potential trade targets

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Gleyber Torres signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers on Friday morning, the Yankees find the infield market thinning even further. The departure of Torres leaves a hole in the infield, but they were never expected to retain him anyway.

However, they do have a vacancy, and leaning on DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera doesn’t sound like a competent plan.

Few Viable Free Agents Remain

Ha-Seong Kim stands out as one of the few remaining free agents capable of filling the Yankees’ need at second base. Kim, known for his defensive versatility and slightly above-average production at the plate, would be a strong addition to the team.

However, the Yankees’ current financial position—already exceeding the $301 million luxury tax threshold—makes a significant free agent signing highly unlikely. Alex Bregman, another intriguing possibility, is also on the radar, but the cost to secure him in free agency would further strain the Yankees’ already stretched payroll.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Likely Pivot to the Trade Market

Given their financial constraints, the Yankees may turn to the trade market as their best avenue for securing a second baseman. Targeting players still under arbitration control would allow the team to acquire a quality infielder without taking on an excessive financial burden. This approach aligns with the organization’s efforts to remain competitive while minimizing additional luxury tax penalties.

Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals would be the dream acquisition, but it might be just that…a dream.

One way the Yankees might offset costs is by attempting to trade Marcus Stroman, who carries an $18.5 million salary for the 2025 season. Moving Stroman could create enough financial flexibility to facilitate a trade for a reliable infielder. The challenge lies in finding a trade partner willing to take on Stroman’s contract, especially considering his inconsistent performance in recent seasons.

The Clock is Ticking

As spring training approaches, the Yankees will act at some point to solidify their infield. The shrinking pool of free agents and the complexities of the trade market leaves little room for error. With each passing day, the risk of entering the season with a patchwork solution at second or third base grows.