Yankees’ free agent infielder signs new deal with Tigers

The New York Yankees have officially moved on from second baseman Gleyber Torres, as MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Friday morning that Torres is signing a deal with the Detroit Tigers. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers added that it is a one-year, $15 million deal.

Gleyber Torres is signing with the Tigers

Torres, 28, had spent the first seven years of his career with the Yankees. During his time in pinstripes, he was a two-time All-Star and hit 138 home runs while boasting a .774 OPS.

After the 2019 season, inconsistency both at the plate and on the field became a glaring issue for Torres. He has led the league in errors in each of the past two seasons, including a career-worst 18 errors last season.

However, he has shown to be an impactful bat that can help deepen a lineup. Torres also demonstrated the ability to be a productive leadoff hitter, as he hit .283 with a .755 OPS and six home runs in 237 plate appearances in the leadoff spot last season.

The Tigers add a much-needed infield bat in free agency, as they are looking to be aggressive in the market after going on a surprising playoff run last season. Detroit may not be done, as they have also expressed great interest in free-agent slugger and third baseman Alex Bregman, which would reunite him with manager A.J. Hinch.

The Yankees will have a different look in the infield next season

For the Yankees, this officially rules out any chance at keeping Torres in the Bronx, which was to be expected. The Yankees did not extend a qualifying offer to the second baseman at the start of the offseason, which allowed him to test the open market for the first time in his career.

The Yankees will now look elsewhere to address their hole in the infield. They have a handful of internal options, such as Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza, that can grab an infield spot and move Jazz Chisholm back to second base, or they can sign someone or trade for an infielder.

Regardless, the Yankees infield will look a lot different on Opening Day in 2025, as a fan-favorite in Torres has now moved on from New York for a fresh start in Detroit.