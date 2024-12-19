Yankees locked in on Mets super slugger to upgrade offense

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly still eyeing Pete Alonso in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, despite questions about his long-term fit with the team. Alonso, a three-time All-Star and consistent power hitter, would bolster the Yankees’ lineup, but concerns about his declining slugging numbers and defensive limitations temper the excitement.

Alonso’s Power Brings Immediate Value to the Yankees

Alonso remains one of baseball’s most consistent power bats. The 30-year-old slugger hit 34 home runs with 88 RBIs in 2024, a slightly down year by his standards but still enough to lead most lineups in offensive production. Alonso played in all 162 games last season, showcasing his durability and reliability. Even in a “down” season, his power stroke makes him a threat in any lineup, especially in a hitter-friendly park like Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A move to the Bronx could see Alonso’s home run numbers tick back up, given the short porch in right field, which plays well to his oppo-side power. His ability to drive the ball would bring a much-needed offensive boost to a Yankees team that is trying to piece together an offense post-Juan Soto.

Concerns About Declining Slugging

While Alonso’s 34 home runs are impressive, his overall slugging percentage dipped significantly to .459 in 2024, below his career average of .514. This decline raises questions about whether his best days are behind him.

Additionally, Alonso has shown a propensity for streaky hitting, often going cold for long stretches before heating up. For a Yankees lineup that relies heavily on consistent production from its stars, Alonso’s volatility could pose a challenge.

Defensive Limitations

Alonso’s defensive metrics at first base are a clear downside. In 2024, he posted -3 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average, making him a liability in the field. For a Yankees team emphasizing run prevention with moves like the signing of Max Fried, Alonso’s defensive struggles could counteract the improvements made on the pitching side.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If Alonso were to sign with the Yankees, they would likely need to consider rotating him into the designated hitter role to minimize his impact in the field. However, this would limit roster flexibility and require other players to shift positions.

A Short-Term Deal May Be Key

Given Alonso’s declining slugging numbers and defensive shortcomings, the Yankees are unlikely to pursue a lengthy contract. A shorter-term deal, perhaps in the range of four or five years, would allow the team to benefit from his power while mitigating long-term risk. Such a structure could appeal to Alonso, allowing him to secure a high average annual value while leaving the door open for another payday later in his career.

The Yankees must weigh Alonso’s offensive strengths against his defensive limitations and declining metrics. While his ability to hit 30-plus home runs annually is valuable, his overall fit with the team remains a question mark. The decision will ultimately depend on how the Yankees prioritize immediate offensive production versus long-term roster construction.