Yankees linked to elite slugger, but it’s an ‘extreme’ long shot

The New York Yankees are expected to be aggressive at the trade deadline, but one rumored name feels especially hard to imagine.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Rafael Devers has surfaced as a longshot target — and not just any target.

Devers, long known as a Yankee killer during his Boston Red Sox days, is now with the San Francisco Giants after a recent trade.

It’s the kind of rumor that grabs attention fast — a power-hitting lefty with postseason experience suddenly tied to the Yankees.

But when you peel back the layers, it becomes clear why this would be more fantasy than feasible for New York.

Devers remains elite at the plate, but questions linger

Rafael Devers is still swinging a dangerous bat, hitting .255/.384/.460 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs this season.

He started slow but turned it on before leaving Boston, and even with the Giants, the underlying production remains solid.

However, his defense has all but vanished from his game — he hasn’t played the field once since joining San Francisco.

That’s no accident. Last year, Devers posted -9 defensive runs saved and -6 outs above average at third base.

He also had a .960 fielding percentage across 1,138 innings — poor marks for a position requiring steady hands and range.

Yankees already have their designated hitter locked in

The Yankees aren’t lacking firepower, and their designated hitter role is fully occupied by Giancarlo Stanton for the foreseeable future.

Slotting Devers into that spot would mean benching Stanton or rotating lineups more than Aaron Boone prefers to.

More importantly, it would create defensive liabilities at third base if Devers were ever forced back into the field.

In October, those weak links get exposed — and the Yankees know defense matters just as much as slugging in crunch time.

They’ve already been burned before by trying to force offensive-first players into full-time defensive roles under playoff pressure.

Devers’ contract complicates the entire picture

Devers is in the second season of a massive deal that will pay him roughly $30 million annually through 2034.

The Yankees already exceed the final luxury tax threshold, and adding another long-term salary would only complicate their books.

His contract includes deferrals as well, making the structure more difficult than it appears on the surface.

Even if the Giants are open to offloading him, it would require serious financial maneuvering for New York to make it work.

And given Devers’ limited value outside the batter’s box, the price tag may not align with the Yankees’ long-term strategy.

Offense isn’t the priority — pitching and defense are

The Yankees have been tied to several offensive pieces, but their actual deadline needs are more focused on pitching and balance.

With Gerrit Cole and Clark Schmidt both sidelined, they need a starter and multiple bullpen arms to stabilize the staff.

On the position player side, they’re targeting a third baseman who can field cleanly — not just mash baseballs into the seats.

Devers might be an offensive juggernaut, but the Yankees are already stacked with power and could use a bit more balance.

That’s why, despite the headline appeal, Rafael Devers just doesn’t make sense for the Yankees — on paper or on payroll.