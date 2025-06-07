Yankees lineup is missing two starting infielders on Saturday

In the Bronx, where rivalries don’t just simmer—they boil—Friday night delivered the kind of drama baseball lives for.

The New York Yankees roared out to a 7-0 lead, only to watch the Red Sox claw back and make things interesting.

In the end, the Yanks ended up taking the opener 9-6. Every pitch, every swing pulsed with tension. But it wasn’t just the scoreline that left fans breathless—it was the fallout.

Two key Yankees starters, both essential threads in the team’s infield fabric, won’t be suiting up on Saturday, at least from the start.

Like a band performing without its rhythm section, New York will take the field against Boston missing Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Volpe’s elbow scare pauses momentum

Friday’s fireworks came at a cost. Anthony Volpe exited the game after suffering a left elbow contusion, silencing the Yankee Stadium crowd.

Initial panic gave way to cautious optimism when both a CT scan and X-rays came back negative. The injury, thankfully, appears to be minor.

Still, Volpe isn’t ready to return to the starting lineup just yet.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Volpe was initially in the lineup, but they decided to give him another day because there was still a lot of swelling.

Aaron Boone shares that Anthony Volpe was initially in today's lineup, but still had some "pretty good size swelling":



"Hopefully he'll be back in there tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/XZhRK9rx1G — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 7, 2025

Given his impact on both sides of the ball, even a brief absence feels notable during such a crucial series.

Volpe has been a sparkplug all season, with eight homers and a 115 wRC+, and his improvement at the plate has made him a reliable bottom-of-the-order bat.

For now, though, the Yankees will play it safe and look to other contributors to keep the offense rolling.

Chisholm resting after Friday explosion

Unlike Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t leave with an injury—he left with applause echoing in his ears.

On Friday, he torched the Red Sox with a home run, four RBIs, two stolen bases, and a run scored in a do-it-all performance.

His absence Saturday, Boone says, was planned —a rare breather after returning from a strained oblique.

Chisholm has played often and played hard since rejoining the team, so a brief rest day isn’t unusual, even in a heated series.

Still, missing that electric bat and swagger in the middle of the lineup does change the game plan.

A reshuffled lineup vs a tough lefty

With two infield anchors out, Boone has opted for a creative lineup against hard-throwing lefty Garrett Crochet.

Paul Goldschmidt, the veteran slugger acquired to bolster the offense, will lead off—a rare but tactical move given the matchup.

Ben Rice slides into the second spot, offering patience and pop ahead of the ever-dangerous Aaron Judge in the three-hole.

Cody Bellinger bats cleanup, bringing power and balance, followed by top prospect Jasson Dominguez.

Veteran DJ LeMahieu, catcher Austin Wells, utilityman Pablo Reyes, and young infielder Oswald Peraza round out the starting nine.

It’s definitely not the ideal Yankees’ lineup, but the Yankees hope to have Volpe and Chisholm back for Sunday.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Yarbrough’s momentum meets a rivalry test

Helping steady the ship will be Ryan Yarbrough, who has quietly become one of MLB’s most effective arms in recent weeks.

Once an under-the-radar pickup, he’s now a crucial cog in the Yankees’ rotation—and tonight, he gets a chance to pitch his team to a series win.

Boston’s offense is no pushover, but Yarbrough’s control, deception, and rhythm have flummoxed even the best lineups lately.

If he can navigate early pressure and get the Yanks through five or six solid innings, Boone can turn to his bullpen to seal the deal.

The Yankees are chasing more than just a win—they’re chasing momentum, chemistry, and a continued stake atop the AL East.

Without Volpe and Chisholm for the moment, this team’s depth will be tested, especially the lower part of the lineup.

Popular reading:

Yankees should stay far away from recently cut World Series-winning closer