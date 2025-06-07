Yankees should stay far away from recently cut World Series-winning closer

Once upon a time, Craig Kimbrel stood on the mound like a warrior at the gates—untouchable, fiery, and feared.

His late-game dominance from 2010 through 2018 was akin to watching a hurricane in slow motion: awe-inspiring, destructive, and nearly impossible to stop.

But time, as it always does, has dulled the edges of even the sharpest blades.

Now 37, Kimbrel finds himself designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves, the same team with whom he first rose to stardom.

Craig Kimbrel DFA’ed, Braves announce — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 7, 2025

It’s a stark contrast to the days when his fastball roared at 98 miles per hour and hitters flailed hopelessly at his knee-buckling curve.

Instead, the radar gun now reads 91–92, a speed that, while serviceable for some, is a siren song for a power pitcher in decline.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Yankees tempted by the name, not the performance

In a world where names often carry more weight than performance, the New York Yankees might feel tempted. Kimbrel isn’t just a guy with a past; he’s a guy with 440 career saves, a World Series ring, and a resume that would impress any Hall of Fame voter.

And he’s technically available—either through release or should he reject a Triple-A demotion from the Braves.

But this is precisely the kind of decision the Yankees must avoid. Building a bullpen around fading stars has rarely worked.

Kimbrel’s recent numbers in Triple-A—an encouraging 2.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 18 innings—offer a glimmer of hope, but the sample size is too small and the context too soft.

Minor league batters are not Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, or Juan Soto.

The velocity drop is more than just numbers

Velocity doesn’t just dictate how fast a pitch gets to the plate—it determines how much margin for error a pitcher has. Kimbrel used to thrive on the fear factor, blowing fastballs by hitters before dropping his lethal curveball.

At 91–92 mph, there is far less room to miss location. What was once an overpowering heater now sits in the zone long enough to become batting practice.

The Yankees, chasing a division title and harboring October dreams, cannot afford experiments. Their bullpen already has questions, and inserting a ticking time bomb—even one with pedigree—feels reckless.

Imagine relying on Kimbrel in a crucial September series, only to watch him walk the leadoff man, hang a curveball, and unravel.

Experience can’t replace present reliability

Yes, Kimbrel pitched a scoreless inning in his lone Braves outing this year. But that came with a walk, a hit, and diminished velocity—hardly a convincing audition.

Even with his success at Triple-A, the drop in stuff suggests a deeper problem. Relievers rely heavily on deception and sharp movement, and those traits fade quickly with velocity.

Kimbrel may choose to accept an outright assignment to Gwinnett and fight for another chance in the open market, assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed.

But it doesn’t mean the Yankees should be the ones to offer it. The Bronx bullpen needs arms that miss bats, command the zone, and project confidence under pressure. Right now, Kimbrel offers none of those in consistent supply.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It’s about the future, not nostalgia

Fans will always gravitate toward familiar names. Kimbrel, like so many veterans before him, commands instant recognition.

But nostalgia won’t win playoff games. The Yankees have to think forward, not backward, as they eye a deep postseason run. A bullpen role should be earned with present value, not past accolades.

Craig Kimbrel was once lightning in a bottle. Now, that bottle is nearly empty. The Yankees must resist the urge to chase a ghost.

Popular reading:

The Yankees could make a surprise shift at catcher